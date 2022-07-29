Borough taps firms to develop downtown lot on Maple Street

www.mycitizensnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Register Citizen
Middletown luxury apartment developers seek tax deal for small businesses
MIDDLETOWN — A $65 million luxury apartment complex proposed near the Cromwell line is seeking a tax stabilization agreement from the city to allow project leaders to set aside $1 million for economically disadvantaged business owners. The housing complex, to be built on the grassy field at the rear...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Eyewitness News
Residents pushing back on warehouse plan in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in Cromwell are pushing back against a proposed warehouse that would span over 250 acres. Residents spoke with Eyewitness News, calling for a compromise. “What bothers me is the fact that this project is just too big for the land,” said Deirdre Daly. Daly...
mycitizensnews.com
Prospect to vote on allocation of $1.4M in grant funds
PROSPECT — The town will receive $1.4 million in grant funding from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program next month, and will vote on how to spend the funds Aug. 15. A town subcommittee has been meeting over the course of the past year to discuss how to allocate the latest installment of the grant, and will consider the results of a town survey that received more than 800 responses from citizens.
List: Which CT state parks have hit max capacity?
Conn. (WTNH) – Every weekend Connecticut residents swarm the state’s parks, leading to closures due to full lots. Today is no different, as several have already closed. Last weekend saw eight state park lots hit capacity on Saturday. The next day exceeded that total with 10. The following parks are closed as parking lots reach […]
zip06.com
Branford Firefighters’ New Contract Approved
With a vote of approval from the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), a new contract has been locked in for Branford’s professional firefighters. Retroactive to July 1, 2022, the 4-year contract runs through June 30, 2026. It includes wage increases of 2.5 percent the first 2 years of the contract, and 2.25 percent annually in years 3 and 4, for a total increase of 9.5 percent.
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
fishersisland.net
Fisher Island Campaign for L+M Emergency Department Renovation
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, in New London, is an integral provider of health care services for Fishers Island. Through its partnership with the Island Health Project, the Fishers Island Fire Department, and Sea Stretcher, L+M is the primary destination for emergencies and critical care needs for the Island’s year-round and summer residents.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Haven Independent
Bella Vista Apartments Bring New Life To Ansonia's Main Street
ANSONIA– The long-vacant “Palmer building” at 153 Main St. is now home to a four-story apartment building called “Bella Vista. The project was developed by Shaw Ventures, of New York, and features 44 studio, 1 and 2‑bedroom market-rate apartments (with one 3‑bedroom unit left).
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
westportct.gov
Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions
The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
connecticuthistory.org
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
