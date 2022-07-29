Borough taps firms to develop downtown lot on Maple Street

PROSPECT — The town will receive $1.4 million in grant funding from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program next month, and will vote on how to spend the funds Aug. 15. A town subcommittee has been meeting over the course of the past year to discuss how to allocate the latest installment of the grant, and will consider the results of a town survey that received more than 800 responses from citizens.

