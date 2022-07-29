Destinations: Blue Angels launch at Jet Blast Bash Festival August 6-7

www.shorelineareanews.com
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
shorelineareanews.com
Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning
A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022. Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain . Notes from Wikipedia:. USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class...
shorelineareanews.com
Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds
This is Seafair week/month in Seattle with all events of the past years. The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships, aircraft take part in Seafair's Fleet Week
SEATTLE — From the sea to the sky expect to hear and see the roar of engines across the Puget Sound. Monday marks the start of Fleet Week which culminates with Seafair weekend, a long-standing tradition in the Pacific Northwest. Hovering just a few hundred feet from Pier 62...
parentmap.com
Seattle Fleet Week Maritime Celebration
The spectacle known as the Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair once again. The celebration starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay, followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday
Meet at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th St. Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools. Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
shorelineareanews.com
The Bog: Checking out the neighbors
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce
Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
shorelineareanews.com
Battles of the Bands tickets on sale now for shows on Aug 1, 2, and 6
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands is this week. Our semi-finals line-up is an exciting mix of music genres. The City of Lake Forest Park will be rockin’ on August 1 - 2, where each night five local bands compete to make it to the finals on Saturday, August 6. Not only will there be music each night but grab some dinner or dessert at the food trucks.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
