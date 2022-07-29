ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

wwisradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wwisradio.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for murder in Arkansas

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Arkansas. Travis Barker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole. Barker was arrested in Fulton County,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
West Salem, WI
State
Wisconsin State
West Salem, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Salem, AR
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Salem, WI
Benton County, AR
Crime & Safety
FOX 16 News

Bomb threat note cause of Oklahoma casino evacuation

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A bomb threat at “Indigo Sky Casino and Resort” prompts casino managers and local law enforcement to evacuate the gaming facility and adjoining hotel. Melanie Heskett, General Manager of Indigo Sky Casino and Resort said a note was found in one of the casino’s bathrooms. “The note seemed to be pretty […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl#U S Marshals#W K B T
racinecountyeye.com

Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states

An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
ROCKFORD, IL
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

Missouri, Arkansas Sue Over Attempts To Regulate Firearms Parts

(KTTS News) — A coalition of 17 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are filing a lawsuit against the ATF and Department of Justice over attempts to regulate firearms parts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden administration wants to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.
SEMINOLE, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down

The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy