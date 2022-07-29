Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

wwisradio.com
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for murder in Arkansas
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Arkansas. Travis Barker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole. Barker was arrested in Fulton County,...
Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip
A 52-year-old man is in custody after stabbing five people and killing one of them while they were tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin. The suspect was captured soon after the incident and investigators are still trying to find a motive. KARE's Deevon Rahming reports.July 31, 2022.
wgno.com
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Bomb threat note cause of Oklahoma casino evacuation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A bomb threat at “Indigo Sky Casino and Resort” prompts casino managers and local law enforcement to evacuate the gaming facility and adjoining hotel. Melanie Heskett, General Manager of Indigo Sky Casino and Resort said a note was found in one of the casino’s bathrooms. “The note seemed to be pretty […]
Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
racinecountyeye.com
Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states
An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited. "I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris. Harris...
ksgf.com
Missouri, Arkansas Sue Over Attempts To Regulate Firearms Parts
(KTTS News) — A coalition of 17 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are filing a lawsuit against the ATF and Department of Justice over attempts to regulate firearms parts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden administration wants to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete...
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]
30 alleged drug dealers targeted in undercover investigation, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday following an eleven-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County. The sting targeted dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. State troopers continue to search for eight people who evaded law enforcement during the arrest...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases back up following steady decline
New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday shows COVID-19 active cases are now ticking up after a few days of decline.
