ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

On Columbia Point, museum sheds light on early Mass. history

Dorchester Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dotnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston

The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
BOSTON, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate

Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Auction#Columbia Point#The Commonwealth Museum#Umass Boston#State House#The State Archives#British
WCVB

Hundreds with disabilities take part in Beach:Ability festival

Hundreds of people with disabilities were able to enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach in Boston with floating wheelchairs, sand wheelchairs and mobility maps. Triangle, Inc., a disability services agency that serves the Boston area, hosted its fourth Beach:Ability event at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Saturday. “Part...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Developer submits plans for towers close to JFK/UMass MBTA Station

Seven buildings filled with labs, offices, commercial and retail space alongside housing and below-grade parking would be sited on Morrissey Blvd. properties between the former Boston Globe headquarters and the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA Station under the latest plan offered by Center Court Mass LLC. On Monday, the developers submitted a...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability

Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
JSTOR Daily

The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”

Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 public school system in the US

Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country, according to WalletHub’s “2022 States With the Best & Words School Systems” report. Homebuyers carefully choose communities based on several factors, and for those raising a family or planning to, finding an area with great schools is a high priority. For many families public education is the only option, but school systems can vary widely due to resources and funding, according to the report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts

HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
HULL, MA
Caught in Southie

Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood

Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy