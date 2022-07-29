www.themaneland.com
New York City FC could become the first team since LA Galaxy in 2012 to win back-to-back MLS titles, but with star Taty Castellanos gone, still no home of their own and an interim boss, can they remain at the top?
New York City FC continue to tick along and the reigning MLS Cup champions have a second straight title in their sights. Saturday's victory over Inter Miami set up a four-game winning streak, keeping them just one point off Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings with a game in-hand. It...
Leeds offered the chance to sign Colombian forward Julian Quinones after missing out on Belgian ace Charles de Ketelaere, who is poised to sign for AC Milan
Leeds have turned their attentions to Colombian forward Julian Quinones after missing out on signing Charles de Ketelaere from Club Brugge. The 6ft 3in Belgian frontman was Jesse Marsch's number one target in the transfer market this summer and the Whites were willing to pay £31million for him, but De Ketelaere has always favoured a move to AC Milan.
Christian Eriksen spoke to Manchester United managers before joining
Christian Eriksen has revealed he spoke to every Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson about joining the club before signing for Erik ten Hag. The Dane, who arrived as a free transfer last month, made his full debut in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in United’s sixth and final pre-season match. Ferguson retired in May 2013 and Eriksen said he had discussed a potential transfer with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær while at Tottenham, before he departed in January 2020 for Internazionale.
MLS: DC United strike late to give Wayne Rooney first win as manager
Wayne Rooney made a winning start to his time as manager of Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Orlando City. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored in added time after Junior Urso put Orlando ahead in the first half. Rooney was appointed manager...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise, Hammell
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun) Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record)
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
Bayern beats Leipzig in super cup, Leverkusen upset in cup
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sadio Mané scored to help Bayern Munich defeat Leipzig 5-3 and win the German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne were upset in the first round of the German Cup. Jamal Musiala, Mané and Benjamin Pavard all scored in the first...
Binance Introduces NFT Ticketing for Soccer Fans
On Thursday (July 28), Binance announced that fans of Rome-based professional Italian football club Società Sportiva Lazio (aka “S.S. Lazio”) can “start the new 2022/23 season with cutting-edge NFT tickets.”. According to Wikipedia, S.S. Lazio, which was founded in 1900, “plays in the Serie A and...
Austin FC signs Argentine attacker Emiliano Rigoni
Austin FC acquired Argentine attacker Emiliano Rigoni from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo FC. Financial terms of the transfer
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly
Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan suffers ‘discriminatory abuse’ in friendly in Portugal
Wolves have called for an investigation after reporting forward Hwang Hee-chan suffered “discriminatory abuse” in a friendly with Farense.Wolves closed their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Portuguese side, but it was marred by Hwang being targeted by racist gestures from home supporters.The Premier League club said in a statement: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening’s game with SC Farense.📝 pic.twitter.com/vFS7aHJP2x— Wolves (@Wolves) July 31, 2022“We will be reporting the incident to UEFA and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate. We are offering our full support to the player involved.“Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”Hwang’s penalty earned a draw for Bruno Lage’s side after they went behind to Christian Ponde’s early opener. Read More England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
Tobin Heath's late heroics carry OL Reign past Angel City FC
Cari Roccaro and Savannah McCaskill scored first-half goals for Angel City FC in a 3-2 loss to the OL Reign.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Fashion Sakala, Celtic, Mikey Johnston, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone
Rangers striker Fashion Sakala says his future at the club is unclear and he is seeking talks with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but isn't keen on leaving on loan. (Daily Record) Defender Calvin Bassey, who earned Rangers a club-record £19.6m fee when he joined Ajax this summer, was shown a...
Darwin Nunez’s Highlights Against Manchester City Emerge, He Was Unplayable
Liverpool are off and running after claiming their first trophy of the 22/23 season, they beat Manchester City to the FA Community Shield. All eyes were fixed on Erling Haaland as he made his City debut, but it was Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who came out firing. Trent Alexander Arnold’s...
