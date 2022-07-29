ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Enjoy The Sandlot on Big Screen From the Outfield of Syracuse Stadium

By Polly
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

The Utica Zoo’s New Exhibit Is An Un-Bear-ably Fun Time

This latest addition to the Utica Zoo is something that will both entertain and educate your kids this summer. The Utica Zoo has officially installed a new Story Walk, developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University, in the children's section of the zoo. Visitors can now follow, interact, and learn the story of The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail while visiting the animal exhibits at the zoo.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Gear Up For The 79th Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival

If you're looking for some good old family fun, look no further than the 79th Annual Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival. The festival happens on Saturday, August 13th from 9AM – 8:00PM at Long Branch Park in Syracuse. Enjoy a Pipe Band competition and Celtic activities right on Onondaga Lake. There will also be children’s games, Celtic musical entertainment, Celtic-themed vendors, food, clans, and societies.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadium Seating#The Sandlot#The Outfield#Hospice Movie Night#Cirqovation#The Metropolitan Club
96.9 WOUR

Healthy Snack and Shake Shop Opening Soon in Utica

I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition. We live in such a food-centric area, there's only...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral

A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 5G-wireless technology leader JMA Wireless had officially opened its new headquarters in Syracuse, New York. The JMA campus houses the company's new headquarters and "factory of the future." The company plans to invest $100 million in a multi-phase project,...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

200 Cyclists To Stop In Utica On 500 Mile Ride To End Cancer

Riders are just starting to arrive in Utica from their starting point in Staten Island, halfway on their 559-mile-long journey to Niagara Falls, New York as part of the Empire State Ride to End Cancer. At 2:00pm only a handful of the 205 cyclists have arrived but Director of Special...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open

The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

New Store Opening in Sangertown Square Mall For First Location in CNY

Sangertown Square Mall is getting a new tenant and it's a retailer with its first location in Central New York. Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers will be opening in New Hartford sometime in late 2022. The family-owned and operated jewelry retailer will offer a selection of engagement rings, diamond fashions, and gemstone jewelry in a 1,300 sq. ft space in Center Court.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

New NYS Project Has The DEC Studying These Cute Little Creatures

Here's a job you'll either think is super cute... or it will gross you out!. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has partnered with The Natural Heritage Program, SUNY ESF in Syracuse, and the Central Pine Barrens to conduct a small mammal variation and distribution research project.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

10 Year Old Girl From Central NY Helps Publish New Children’s Book

One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!. The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Date Revealed For 2023 Utica, New York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

It's one of the days of the year many people in Utica look forward to as the years go by: Saint Patrick's Day Parade Day. When can we expect it to take place for 2023?. Pat McGrath, Parade Co-Director, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon all the way from Galway, Ireland that the parade will be returning. Mark it down on your calendar - parade day in Utica will be on March 11, 2023 with kickoff at 10AM right from Oneida Square.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Help Pack the Truck & Spread the Love For CNY Teen Battling Cancer

The community is being invited to celebrate Anna, the Central New York teen whose body is ravaged by cancer, and help her feel the love from home. Anna LaBella has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma since being diagnosed in July of 2019. She was cancer-free after going through treatment for about a year. Unfortunately, she relapsed, and now it's spread.
FRANKFORT, NY
96.9 WOUR

31-Year-Old Central Square Woman Killed in Clay Crash on Saturday

State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash in Onondaga County. Emergency responders were called to Verplank Road near Bennett Road in Clay, New York at approximately 6:19am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Verplank Road east of Bennett Road in Clay, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2021)...
CLAY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy