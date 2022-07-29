Enjoy The Sandlot on Big Screen From the Outfield of Syracuse Stadium

wour.com
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
Get Ready- Legendary Syracuse Nationals Car Show Announces 2023 Dates
If you are a custom car, Hot rod, collector or just a plain "old car fan" then your time of the year is just around the corner. The Syracuse Nationals have announced their 2023 dates. The Syracuse Nationals are back at the New York State Fairgrounds the weekend of the...
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
The Utica Zoo’s New Exhibit Is An Un-Bear-ably Fun Time
This latest addition to the Utica Zoo is something that will both entertain and educate your kids this summer. The Utica Zoo has officially installed a new Story Walk, developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University, in the children's section of the zoo. Visitors can now follow, interact, and learn the story of The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail while visiting the animal exhibits at the zoo.
Gear Up For The 79th Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival
If you're looking for some good old family fun, look no further than the 79th Annual Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival. The festival happens on Saturday, August 13th from 9AM – 8:00PM at Long Branch Park in Syracuse. Enjoy a Pipe Band competition and Celtic activities right on Onondaga Lake. There will also be children’s games, Celtic musical entertainment, Celtic-themed vendors, food, clans, and societies.
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Tour Stopping in Central New York This Fall
If you have ever spent any given amount of time laughing at the show Whose Line Is It Anyway, there's some really good news for you. The improvisation comedy show you know and love is heading out on tour this fall and they're stopping right here in Central New York.
Healthy Snack and Shake Shop Opening Soon in Utica
I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition. We live in such a food-centric area, there's only...
Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral
A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 5G-wireless technology leader JMA Wireless had officially opened its new headquarters in Syracuse, New York. The JMA campus houses the company's new headquarters and "factory of the future." The company plans to invest $100 million in a multi-phase project,...
200 Cyclists To Stop In Utica On 500 Mile Ride To End Cancer
Riders are just starting to arrive in Utica from their starting point in Staten Island, halfway on their 559-mile-long journey to Niagara Falls, New York as part of the Empire State Ride to End Cancer. At 2:00pm only a handful of the 205 cyclists have arrived but Director of Special...
Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open
The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
New Store Opening in Sangertown Square Mall For First Location in CNY
Sangertown Square Mall is getting a new tenant and it's a retailer with its first location in Central New York. Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers will be opening in New Hartford sometime in late 2022. The family-owned and operated jewelry retailer will offer a selection of engagement rings, diamond fashions, and gemstone jewelry in a 1,300 sq. ft space in Center Court.
Utica’s Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn’t Invented in Utica? Say It Isn’t So.
Looking for the First Utica Chicken Riggies Recipe?. If you would like to make Chicken Riggies the easy way, It's a Utica Thing, which ships Utica products all over America, has a canned version of Chicken Riggies sauce that can be purchased here. Mike Schulz. Watch the Video Below. 9...
New NYS Project Has The DEC Studying These Cute Little Creatures
Here's a job you'll either think is super cute... or it will gross you out!. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has partnered with The Natural Heritage Program, SUNY ESF in Syracuse, and the Central Pine Barrens to conduct a small mammal variation and distribution research project.
10 Year Old Girl From Central NY Helps Publish New Children’s Book
One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!. The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.
Date Revealed For 2023 Utica, New York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
It's one of the days of the year many people in Utica look forward to as the years go by: Saint Patrick's Day Parade Day. When can we expect it to take place for 2023?. Pat McGrath, Parade Co-Director, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon all the way from Galway, Ireland that the parade will be returning. Mark it down on your calendar - parade day in Utica will be on March 11, 2023 with kickoff at 10AM right from Oneida Square.
Help Pack the Truck & Spread the Love For CNY Teen Battling Cancer
The community is being invited to celebrate Anna, the Central New York teen whose body is ravaged by cancer, and help her feel the love from home. Anna LaBella has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma since being diagnosed in July of 2019. She was cancer-free after going through treatment for about a year. Unfortunately, she relapsed, and now it's spread.
31-Year-Old Central Square Woman Killed in Clay Crash on Saturday
State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash in Onondaga County. Emergency responders were called to Verplank Road near Bennett Road in Clay, New York at approximately 6:19am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Verplank Road east of Bennett Road in Clay, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2021)...
