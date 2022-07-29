ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill

By Baxter
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems

DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
WJON

Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It

While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Detroit Lakes, MN
Lifestyle
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
WJON

Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July

We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
MINNESOTA STATE
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Detroit Lake#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Minnesota Bar Grill#The Bridge Bar
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
travelnoire.com

5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota

Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJON

Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota

If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
LUTSEN, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day

St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
KARE 11

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
MIX 108

Unreal: Watch 6 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway

Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy