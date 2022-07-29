ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers and downpours possible to start the weekend

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Evq4_0gxR0OD600

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29) 02:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers and downpours are still going to be possible through a big portion of the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I have everyone from Allegheny and southern Armstrong County to the south seeing a couple of waves of rain. The first one arrives before 8 a.m. and sticks around through 10 a.m.

I also have another chance for rain coming after 2 p.m. this afternoon and sticking around through at least 4 p.m.

Rain chances will be higher the further to the south you are. This is a shame as we are most in need of rain for places up along I-80.

Yesterday, the new weekly drought maps came out from the US Drought Monitor. they release drought maps every

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owfnc_0gxR0OD600
Map provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor for week of July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday morning, with a data cutoff time of Tuesday morning. There really was not a lot of change with just a slight rollback of abnormally dry conditions for some communities in Ohio. For Pittsburgh, we currently sit 0.17" shy of average rain for this month. For the year we have seen 26.35" of rain. A sum that is around 2.5" ahead of our average yearly pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06f5mI_0gxR0OD600
Will it rain on July 29? KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, today will be the last rain of the month with Saturday and Sunday both expected to be dry.  I did see one model that was showing rain on Sunday afternoon but nothing else is even close to forecasting rain on Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity will be in the pleasant range over the weekend with humidity levels low and temperatures near 80.

Next week, rain and storm chances will be around late Monday into Tuesday morning.  We then turn hot with high temperatures all of a sudden near 90 degrees as soon as Wednesday.

Just a quick note today is also the first day of the summer where our daily average temperature has dropped from the day before.  Yesterday's morning low average was 74°.

Today's is 73°It's all downhill from here through the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14plbn_0gxR0OD600
7-Day Forecast: July 29, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: August arrives with comfortable temps, potential for rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll ring in the month of August with comfortable temperatures and the possibility of a late shower or storm.ALERT: NoneAWARE: Showers and t-storms tomorrow late afternoon and evening with a passing cold front.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosCloudy skies stick around the rest of the evening but the rain showers have moved out to the southeast. Comfortable temperatures will linger tomorrow through Tuesday before heat returns Wednesday/Thursday pushing highs close to 90 degrees. Monday starts off dry and pleasant with seasonable highs for early August in the lower 80s. A late afternoon/early evening cold front passage will touch off a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There's a marginal/isolated severe storm risk for areas west of I-79 late Monday evening with the main threat being gusty, damaging wind with any strong storms that may develop.  Dry weather returns Tuesday with heat and humidity arriving Wednesday and another round of storms possible late Thursday with another cold front that will break the heat on Friday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weather in store to close out July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last weekend of July will end with comfortable temperatures and beautiful views.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosALERT: None AWARE: Showers and a few possible storms late Monday and mid-week heatThe weekend started off on a perfect note with sunshine, comfy, seasonable temperatures, and pleasant humidity levels. Clouds will roll in overnight but highs stay near normal Sunday in the lower 80s across the region. High pressure moves off to our east Sunday and clouds, a bit more humidity and moisture start to move in through later in the day and evening. Areas south of Pittsburgh will see the best chance for a stray shower Sunday, but most of us will remain dry.An upper trough and cold front will move in from the west Monday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms possibly later in the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Right now, this doesn't look like a huge rainmaker. The front will cross Tuesday morning and dry weather and heat will return Wednesday through the end of the week with highs flirting with 90 degrees.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Pockets of heavy rain could lead to flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some heavy rain is rolling through the Pittsburgh area today.AWARE: A flash flood warning that covered parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties is over. Pockets of heavy rain and a stray thunderstorm are possible today, very similar to yesterday. We've had some pockets of heavy rain this morning, but also some breaks with sunshine. Some places picked up a quick 0.50-.075 inches of rainfall. Highs will be in the low 80s today but much more comfortable with decreasing humidity. There's another marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon but mainly for areas east of Pittsburgh. It's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents share their frustration, annoyance with recent boil water advisories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods are under boil water advisories this evening after a water main break on the North Side.For the time being, residents have to get their water from one of two water buffaloes — or take time out of their day to boil what they need.Either way, they said, it's not the worst thing in the world - just inconvenient and annoying."It was crazy, it burst out in the middle of nowhere, cars were driving through it, it was wild," said David Brown, a North Side resident.Brown was talking about a North Side 8-inch water main break...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rock the Park takes over Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Rock the Park school backpack giveaway took over Frick Park today.Hundreds of bookbags filled with food and supplies were handed out from 11 AM through 5 PM this afternoon.There was also live music, food, games, and even prizes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays#The Us Drought Monitor#The U S Drought Monitor
CBS Pittsburgh

Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 500 North Side homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 450 homes on the North Side. A water main break in the area of Perry South, Fineview, and Central Northside. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said a section of an 8-inch water main broke around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening on Perrysville Avenue. The PWSA is testing water if it's safe to drink. PWSA is keeping the boil water advisory in place until further notice. Water buffaloes have been placed on LaFayette Avenue and Perrysville Avenue for affected customers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts Pet-a-Palooza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted Pet-a-Palooza today.Pet-a-Palooza was a fun-filled afternoon with music, kids' activities, giveaways, and even some sweet treats for our four-legged friends.Additionally, it was an opportunity to meet the many animals available for adoption.It ran from noon to 4 PM at Humane Animal Rescue's East Side campus on Hamilton Avenue.More information about Humane Animal Rescue can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spotted lanternfly reports on rise in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotted lanternfly reports are on the rise in Allegheny County.The invasive species can devastate plants and trees, and vineyards in Pennsylvania have already seen extensive damage.As of July 11, there were almost 3,000 reports in the county, compared to 102 reports on the same date last year. These numbers may not be a sign of an increase in the population, but rather greater public awareness.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Fayette Township to begin using Allegheny County 911 this week

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - In just a couple of days, a major change will go into effect for emergency services in North Fayette Township. The police chief said that starting on Wednesday, you'll need to start calling 911 instead of their department for emergencies. Calls will go to Allegheny County's 911 center. RELATED: Allegheny County 911 to take calls from North Fayette Township residentsHe said, aside from saving taxpayer money, it'll likely mean faster response times. The change will take effect on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 29-31

It’s the last weekend in July. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh Summer Beer Fest is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Stage AE on the North Shore. The two-night annual event features craft beers from approximately 200 local, regional and hard-to-find brews, as well as offerings from wineries and distilleries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PRT bus gets stuck on local street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus got stuck this afternoon out in Turtle Creek.PRT said the bus driver attempted to turn around on Maple Street when they got stuck around 3 pm.The driver missed a turn, was trying to get back on the route and drove down a street that was unnavigable by bus. There was minor property damage, and the bus was towed from the scene, according to Adam Brandolph of Pittsburgh Regional Transit.No injuries were reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Goat Fest:' taking place in South Side Park on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The celebration of those hard-working weed-eaters and landscapers is underway this weekend in South Side Park. It's Goat Fest! The majority of the event takes place at the Arlington Ball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station. There, you can watch the goats gobble up the weeds all while enjoying music, food, and local art. Goat Fest kicked off at noon and lasts until 4! The best part? It's all free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township

Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

Hello and welcome to the first installment of a column we’ve decided to call “Stay Weird, Pittsburgh.”. Why not “Keep Pittsburgh Weird?” Well, for starters, that’s Austin’s thing, and we want no part of it. Secondly, Pittsburgh doesn’t need any help to be weird. It’s already a bizarre place, so we figured someone should celebrate it as it is: a city that, for better or for worse, is staying weird.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open

Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

PRT bus towed after becoming stuck in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus became stuck and had to be towed from the scene in Turtle Creek on Saturday afternoon. It happened along Maple Avenue. A PRT spokesperson said the driver missed a turn and was trying to get back on the route but the bus wouldn’t fit.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale takes place this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is wrapping up this weekend in Shadyside.It's taking place today and tomorrow through 5 PM.Local and international vendors are on hand, selling all kinds of cool stuff.Walnut Street is blocked off for the event, but there is free two-hour street parking in the permit parking zones near that area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy