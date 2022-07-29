Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers and downpours possible to start the weekend

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29) 02:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers and downpours are still going to be possible through a big portion of the day.

I have everyone from Allegheny and southern Armstrong County to the south seeing a couple of waves of rain. The first one arrives before 8 a.m. and sticks around through 10 a.m.

I also have another chance for rain coming after 2 p.m. this afternoon and sticking around through at least 4 p.m.

Rain chances will be higher the further to the south you are. This is a shame as we are most in need of rain for places up along I-80.

Yesterday, the new weekly drought maps came out from the US Drought Monitor. they release drought maps every

Map provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor for week of July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday morning, with a data cutoff time of Tuesday morning. There really was not a lot of change with just a slight rollback of abnormally dry conditions for some communities in Ohio. For Pittsburgh, we currently sit 0.17" shy of average rain for this month. For the year we have seen 26.35" of rain. A sum that is around 2.5" ahead of our average yearly pace.

Will it rain on July 29? KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, today will be the last rain of the month with Saturday and Sunday both expected to be dry. I did see one model that was showing rain on Sunday afternoon but nothing else is even close to forecasting rain on Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity will be in the pleasant range over the weekend with humidity levels low and temperatures near 80.

Next week, rain and storm chances will be around late Monday into Tuesday morning. We then turn hot with high temperatures all of a sudden near 90 degrees as soon as Wednesday.

Just a quick note today is also the first day of the summer where our daily average temperature has dropped from the day before. Yesterday's morning low average was 74°.

Today's is 73°It's all downhill from here through the end of the year.

7-Day Forecast: July 29, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

