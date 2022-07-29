ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday, July 29 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0gxQzKc100

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JULY 29, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Friday’s answer wasn’t too tough. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. It starts with one.

3. It’s how we describe an underdog beating a favorite.

And the answer to Friday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0gxQzKc100
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

UPSET.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
PopSugar

Watch the Trailer For "Prey," the New Predator Movie Set in 1719's Comanche Nation

"Prey," the fifth movie in the Predator franchise, is heading to Hulu on Aug. 5. The movie's plot is very different from the franchise's previous installments. Set in 1719, the movie follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a Comanche warrior who realizes that the prey she's been hunting is actually a very advanced alien, and she decides to fight it in order to protect her people. "Prey" is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ms Marvel boss addresses potential Endgame time-travelling plot hole

Ms Marvel spoilers follow. Ms Marvel head writer Bisha K Ali has addressed whether or not the Disney+ show has broken the time-travelling rules set out by Avengers: Endgame. In Endgame, we're told by Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk that you cannot change the past by going back to the past, but things seem to be different in Ms Marvel.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy