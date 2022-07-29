ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridatrend.com

Monday's Daily Pulse

'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening. A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's because insurers are bleeding, primarily caused by fraudulent roofing schemes, increasing replacement costs and limited legislative oversight. More from Insurance News Net and TC Palm.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Monday's Afternoon Update

Florida’s aerospace agency wants to expand its role from helping companies finance rocket and satellite projects to more directly getting money into the hands of firms seeking to move burgeoning technology to the launch pad. Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello told the agency’s board last week that a goal over the next few years is to allow Space Florida to go from arranging financial incentives and opportunities to working with a more-complex array of relationships that involve banks, pension funds and the insurance industry and to engage in equity and debt structures. More from the News Service of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Many of Florida's long-term care facilities are suffering a staffing crisis as a result of the COVID pandemic

Many of Florida's long-term care facilities are suffering a staffing crisis as a result of the COVID pandemic. The COVID pandemic has taken a toll on Florida’s long-term care facilities, not only with patient deaths but also because nursing homes and assisted living facilities can’t find and keep workers. Short-staffing and high employee turnover rates are causing problems throughout the long-term care industry, leading Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis to take action. [Source: WFTS]
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida housing market most susceptible of a downturn in a recession

Florida housing market most susceptible of a downturn in a recession. Housing markets that surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and saw rapid rises in home prices are most susceptible to a housing downturn if a recession occurs, according to a new report by full service real estate brokerage Redfin. The housing market has already “slowed considerably” this spring as rising mortgage rates forced a lot of potential buyers out of the market. More from Space Coast Daily and the Business Observer.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy