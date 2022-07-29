Florida’s aerospace agency wants to expand its role from helping companies finance rocket and satellite projects to more directly getting money into the hands of firms seeking to move burgeoning technology to the launch pad. Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello told the agency’s board last week that a goal over the next few years is to allow Space Florida to go from arranging financial incentives and opportunities to working with a more-complex array of relationships that involve banks, pension funds and the insurance industry and to engage in equity and debt structures. More from the News Service of Florida.

