'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening. A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's because insurers are bleeding, primarily caused by fraudulent roofing schemes, increasing replacement costs and limited legislative oversight. More from Insurance News Net and TC Palm.
Florida’s aerospace agency wants to expand its role from helping companies finance rocket and satellite projects to more directly getting money into the hands of firms seeking to move burgeoning technology to the launch pad. Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello told the agency’s board last week that a goal over the next few years is to allow Space Florida to go from arranging financial incentives and opportunities to working with a more-complex array of relationships that involve banks, pension funds and the insurance industry and to engage in equity and debt structures. More from the News Service of Florida.
Many of Florida's long-term care facilities are suffering a staffing crisis as a result of the COVID pandemic. The COVID pandemic has taken a toll on Florida’s long-term care facilities, not only with patient deaths but also because nursing homes and assisted living facilities can’t find and keep workers. Short-staffing and high employee turnover rates are causing problems throughout the long-term care industry, leading Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis to take action. [Source: WFTS]
Florida housing market most susceptible of a downturn in a recession. Housing markets that surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and saw rapid rises in home prices are most susceptible to a housing downturn if a recession occurs, according to a new report by full service real estate brokerage Redfin. The housing market has already “slowed considerably” this spring as rising mortgage rates forced a lot of potential buyers out of the market. More from Space Coast Daily and the Business Observer.
The Denison family ends 70-plus years of ownership legacy with sale of Fort Lauderdale yachting business
Sale ends 70-plus years of family’s yachting ownership in South Florida. For more than 70 years, one or another member of the Denison family has owned a market-leading marine business in Fort Lauderdale. Frank Denison, who arrived in the city in 1948, turned boat builder Broward Marine into the...
