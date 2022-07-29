ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Best of Dayton starts soon! How to get involved in this year’s contest

By Staff Report
dayton.com
 2 days ago
www.dayton.com

dayton.com

Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8

Jump down to the nomination tool or view more information about the contest below. The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Feeling cheesy? Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton

“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
DAYTON, OH
City
Dayton, OH
police1.com

'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
dayton.com

Dayton Air Show’s final day: What to know about today’s show

Fans who attended Saturday’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show had a nearly perfect weather day to watch the featured flying acts and to visit the displays, but here is what to know about today’s final day of the 48th annual event. ExplorePHOTOS: Blue Angels, flying acts highlight Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography

Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
BELLBROOK, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What would you do if you won the lottery? The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a $1.02 billion prize after 26 consecutive drawings without a winner. This makes it the fourth-largest lottery prize in the U.S. The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29, however, your chances […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton

DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
americanmilitarynews.com

Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background

A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Greene County Fair begins today; here’s what you need to know

XENIA — Cows, chickens, bunnies, horses, turkeys and approximately 75,000 people will descend on Xenia this week for the 183rd Greene County Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Saturday. Greene County has the oldest continuing fair west of the Allegheny Mountains, fair representative Kala Benton said. “We’ve...
wyso.org

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Ohio and beyond

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise throughout Ohio for months. It’s costing car and business owners thousands of dollars. Local law enforcement agencies say they’re doing what they can to stop the thefts. Cory Frolik is a reporter with the Dayton Daily News. He spoke to WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his recent article and research into the problem.
DAYTON, OH

