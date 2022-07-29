Best of Dayton starts soon! How to get involved in this year’s contest

www.dayton.com
Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8
Jump down to the nomination tool or view more information about the contest below. The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
Feeling cheesy? Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton
“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy
Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
Dayton Air Show’s final day: What to know about today’s show
Fans who attended Saturday’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show had a nearly perfect weather day to watch the featured flying acts and to visit the displays, but here is what to know about today’s final day of the 48th annual event. ExplorePHOTOS: Blue Angels, flying acts highlight Dayton...
New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography
Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What would you do if you won the lottery? The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a $1.02 billion prize after 26 consecutive drawings without a winner. This makes it the fourth-largest lottery prize in the U.S. The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29, however, your chances […]
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Greene County Fair begins today; here’s what you need to know
XENIA — Cows, chickens, bunnies, horses, turkeys and approximately 75,000 people will descend on Xenia this week for the 183rd Greene County Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Saturday. Greene County has the oldest continuing fair west of the Allegheny Mountains, fair representative Kala Benton said. “We’ve...
Greater Dayton RTA bus prices will be a little more expensive in September
DAYTON, Ohio — The cost to ride the bus in Montgomery County goes up a bit this September. Greater Dayton RTA plans to end its promo rates for bus service in September. The reduced rates have been in place since April 2021. The goal of the program was to...
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft
HUBER HEIGHTS — The spread of mail theft in the region has reached Huber Heights. Keri Laskey performed her usual good deed recently when she dropped off mail for the elderly man she takes care of. Days later, she told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek, Laskey said she and...
Scripted in Black partners with The Neon to spotlight classic movies in Black community
Scripted in Black, an exclusive, multidisciplinary arts collective for Black and Brown communities, presents its summer film series beginning this weekend at The Neon in downtown Dayton. The group is kicking off the lineup with “Love Jones” on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The 1997 romance stars Nia Long and Larenz...
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Ohio and beyond
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise throughout Ohio for months. It’s costing car and business owners thousands of dollars. Local law enforcement agencies say they’re doing what they can to stop the thefts. Cory Frolik is a reporter with the Dayton Daily News. He spoke to WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his recent article and research into the problem.
