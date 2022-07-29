UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the death of a man who was assaulted in the Germantown neighborhood was the result of a homicide. LMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of E. St. Catherine St. around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday by an EMS crew called to treat the victim. The man was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO