What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. “I really had no idea that I would become a winemaker, but I’ve been immersed in wine country from a young age,” says Blair Fox, who was born in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital and grew up in Montecito. “I was riding my bike around the Santa Ynez Valley with my parents when there were like 10 tasting rooms. It was a long way between them!”

