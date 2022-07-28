www.independent.com
Jeff Shaffer Got the 20-Year Itch — Again
Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.
Cellar Success for Blair Fox
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. “I really had no idea that I would become a winemaker, but I’ve been immersed in wine country from a young age,” says Blair Fox, who was born in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital and grew up in Montecito. “I was riding my bike around the Santa Ynez Valley with my parents when there were like 10 tasting rooms. It was a long way between them!”
Support for Superintendent Maldonado
It is a common occurrence that leaders of color, especially BIPOC women, are treated with disdain. Their leadership is often subject to questioning from conservatives. As a community organizer, I have witnessed these condescending remarks and the lack of understanding toward a leader of color. Perhaps these criticisms stem from external motives other than legitimate professional issues or concerns. Is this really “constructive feedback” or plain obstruction?
Local Enviro Cred
A couple months back, the Independent interviewed noted local solar historian John Perlin, and John “popped the bubble” about Santa Barbara’s leadership in the environmental movement. Yes the book Silent Spring brought awareness to the world after being published in 1962, some seven years ahead of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill and Robert Sollen’s masterful exposes of those events off our shore.
Farewell, Santa Barbara
I came here from Belfast, Ireland, by way of London because I met a beautiful young California girl. She asked me to come experience West L.A., Beverly Hills, Sunset Boulevard, the Troubadour, the Whiskey, in the early 1970s. We got married, came to S.B., and loved, worked, and lived for...
Santa Barbara Symphony’s 70th Anniversary Season
Classical music lovers rejoice! The Santa Barbara Symphony will be celebrating its 70th anniversary season soon with an exciting series of nine concerts over nine months, starting October 2022. The Symphony, under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Maestro Nir Kabaretti, has prepared these shows with an acute focus on incorporating community, collaboration, and culture in order to honor the unique beauty of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Zoo Announces Stillborn Death of Giraffe Calf
The Santa Barbara Zoo has announced that Audrey, the zoo’s 14-year-old female Masai giraffe, lost her calf late during birth on July 27. Audrey went into labor around 5:15 p.m. while outside in the giraffe habitat, and animal care staff brought her into the barn and prepared for delivery. She was in labor for six and a half hours with keepers and veterinary staff present, but it became clear that the calf was stillborn.
State and Anapamu Scene of Friday-Night Stabbing
The corner of State and West Anapamu streets was cordoned off as a crime scene on Friday night. One person was stabbed after what witnesses described as “some type of altercation” with one person or possibly more, a press release from Santa Barbara Police Department stated. At around...
