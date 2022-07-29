Police Rescue Crying Baby Deer Stuck In Chain-Link Fence

97x.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
thehappypuppysite.com
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
One Green Planet
Florida Dad Arrested After Killing Daughter’s Dogs By Locking Them in a Hot Car for Three Days
A dad in Florida allegedly locked his daughter’s three dogs in a car for three days in the heat, which eventually led to their deaths. The 72-year-old man, Felton Charles Henderson, is now being held in jail. His daughter was getting ready to go out of town for a...
23 abused huskies rescued from abandoned lot on SI
The ASPCA accompanied police from the New York City Sheriff’s Office on Friday to rescue almost two dozen huskies from an abandoned lot where they were being abused on Staten Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
Bloomberg
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
Race is on to find homes for 4,000 beagles: Rescuers have just 60 days to get the pups vaccinated, spayed and lodged with new owners after removing them from a Virginia breeding facility accused of neglect
Around 4,000 beagles 'bred for research' are in need of new homes after they were rescued from a Virginia facility that is alleged to have mistreated and neglected them. Rescuers from the Department of Justice and the Humane Society of the United States are in the process of getting the pups out of the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland after a federal judge greenlit the rescue operation.
Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette,...
The Dogington Post
Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Out of Her Shell Knowing Her Kittens are in Great Hands, She Turns into Fluffy Big Hugger
A cat came out of her shell knowing her kittens were in great hands. She turned into a fluffy big hugger. A very shy cat was brought into Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU. She was heavily pregnant, scared, and wouldn't let anyone approach her. With time...
dailyphew.com
Dogs Living Under Building Are Finally Rescued — Just In Time For One To Have Puppies
When people noticed that two dogs had been living under an abandoned school in their neighborhood for several months, they decided to call for help — and had no idea at the time just how many lives they would be saving. Hope for Paws, a rescue based in Los...
Man charged with murder after train passenger attacked at Reading station
A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old train passenger was fatally injured on a platform at Reading station. Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Slough, Berkshire, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.He has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.The charges relate to the death of a 24-year-old man who was attacked at the station on Saturday, following an altercation on a train.British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Dog Helps Rescue Owner Who Fell 70 Feet in California Forest
A 53-year-old man and his black Border collie, Saul, were on a hike last week near California’s Tahoe National Forest, surrounded by trees and steep canyons, when something went wrong. The man fell 70 feet from a ridge, breaking his hip and multiple ribs, authorities said. He had no phone. Just a dog by his side.
97X
Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 2