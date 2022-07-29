St. Pete Police Officer Helps People Even When He’s Off Duty

995qyk.com
Joni Mitchell Brings Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile to Tears With Surprise Performance [Watch]
It's been 55 years since Joni Mitchell has been on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. The crowd was delighted to see the 78-year-old make an appearance over the weekend and steal the show. According to a report from NPR, Brandi Carlile — who also performed at...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
'Elvis' Actor Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Nashville Apartment
The actor, singer and former second-grade teacher who played Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie was 44.
Amy Grant, Christian Singer and Wife of Vince Gill, Hospitalized After Bike Accident
Earlier today, Amy Grant, contemporary Christian singer, and wife of country music artist Vince Gill was injured in a bicycle accident. The incident took place near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee at around 3 pm. According to WKRN, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the...
Why is Morgan Wallen so famous? A look at how the country star got his start on 'The Voice'
Morgan Wallen has taken the country music world by storm, putting out chart-topping hits and selling out concert venues across the country. The Tennessee-born singer rose to fame after getting his start on the singing competition show "The Voice." After the show, he signed with Big Loud Records and started...
The Daily South
Carly Pearce's Gives New Rescue Pup a Name Honoring a Country Queen
Carly Pearce just paid Loretta Lynn the biggest tribute—she named her new rescue pup after the country legend. Pearce may be a devoted fan of The Judds, but it was her fellow Kentucky crooner, the Coal Miner's Daughter, who inspired the name for her new pup. "'Retta Lynn is a little Chocolate Lab that my parents found. And if you know about my journey, I had a childhood dog named Ginger, and I swear to you, this dog looks like Ginger reincarnated, and so, we are all convinced that Ginger sent her. So, she had to join the family," Pearce says in a statement from her label and shared by iHeart Country.
PETS・
Morgan Wallen’s Son, Indie, Turns 2 — See Pictures From His ‘Wild’ Party
Morgan Wallen's son, Indie Wilder, is officially a 2-year-old, he had a jungle-themed party to celebrate. Wallen and Indie's mom, Katie Smith, both shared fun photos from the party on social media. Wallen took to Instagram to share a few moments from the happy day: One photo captures Indie laughing...
Watch Carrie Underwood Take on a Patty Loveless Classic When She Was a Kid in Throwback Video
Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, but she’s also a lifelong country music fan, as evidenced by a throwback video the star shared of one of her childhood performances. The clip begins with a performance from Underwood as a kid, singing the 1993 Patty Loveless classic “Blame It...
‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup
CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special. 2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC. The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and,...
Brian Kelley Brings Army National Guard Veteran Onstage, Dedicates ‘American Spirit’ [Watch]
If there's a military veteran in the crowd at one of Brian Kelley's shows, you can almost guarantee they'll end up onstage with the country singer. Kelley has enjoyed an extended stay in Grayton Beach, Fla., for his Surf Post Sessions shows, and during his fifth consecutive sold-out concert, the Florida Georgia Line star took a moment to welcome Army National Guard veteran Michael Monk to the stage. He thanked him personally for his 12 years of service, and the crowd happily joined in with applause. The Florida native also dedicated his song "American Spirit" to Monk.
Georgia Artist Who Painted That Beavis & Butt-Head Mural Of Jason Aldean Speaks Out: “I Love The Hate”
Last week, a specific mural in Macon, Georgia began to set the internet on fire…. And it was no other than a mural of Jason Aldean. Except it was more of a Dollar General version of Aldean (ironic because it was painted on the side of a Dollar General), and looked more similar to Beavis & Butthead than the country singer.
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Dan + Shay Nearly Chose a Totally Different Name for Themselves
Dan + Shay weren't originally Dan + Shay. Sure, they were always Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, but the singers reveal that folders holding their early demos came with a different vision. The pair wanted to pay tribute to one of their favorite artists and influences: Tim McGraw. Fate —...
Carly Pearce Reveals New Family Member Inspired by Loretta Lynn
Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names. Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab...
Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.
Wade Bowen Recalls the Crazy Circumstances That Led Him to Collaborate With Vince Gill [Interview]
Wade Bowen still can’t believe Vince Gill returned his call. “It’s all still a blur to me,” Bowen says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “Honestly, I don't even know how we even connected. It really came out of nowhere. I'm still just blown away. It's crazy.”
