St. Pete Police Officer Helps People Even When He’s Off Duty

Carly Pearce just paid Loretta Lynn the biggest tribute—she named her new rescue pup after the country legend. Pearce may be a devoted fan of The Judds, but it was her fellow Kentucky crooner, the Coal Miner's Daughter, who inspired the name for her new pup. "'Retta Lynn is a little Chocolate Lab that my parents found. And if you know about my journey, I had a childhood dog named Ginger, and I swear to you, this dog looks like Ginger reincarnated, and so, we are all convinced that Ginger sent her. So, she had to join the family," Pearce says in a statement from her label and shared by iHeart Country.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO