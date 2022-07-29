ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Someone has hacked the location tracking system of the world’s largest yacht. While the seized $800 million Dilbar megayacht is docked in Hamburg its location is being reported as Sardinia.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
City
Sardinia, NY
Hamburg, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisher Usmanov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Mining Equipment#Russian#German#Marine Traffic#Ais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy