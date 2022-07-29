ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Barrel Knots and your favorite crew to talk fishing with on Catchin the Big Ones

montanaoutdoor.com
 4 days ago
www.montanaoutdoor.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.

They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana

Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trout Creek, MT
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Big Ones#Up To Date#Trivia#Barrel Knots#Western#Kgvo#The Helena Reservoirs
XL Country 100.7

Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.

Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana enters critical fire weather

Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions

A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
ELMO, MT
Daily Montanan

FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021

Montana’s wolf population decreased by 40 in 2021, according to a new Fish Wildlife and Parks report. The report showed the estimated wolf population in Montana at the end of 2021 was 1,141, down from 1,181 in 2020. However, in the last 10 years, wolf populations saw an estimated high of 1,256 in 2011, and […] The post FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Zoo FM 96.9

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

FWP News: Wolf report shows stable population numbers through 2021

HELENA – Wolf numbers and distribution continue to be stable across Montana, according to numbers released Monday in the 2021 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wolf Report. “What the data shows us really isn’t surprising,” said FWP Director Hank Worsech. “Our management of wolves, including ample hunting and trapping opportunities, have kept numbers at a relatively stable level during the past several years.”
MONTANA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort

How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
PARADISE, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”

They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!

Comments / 0

Community Policy