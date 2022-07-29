Barrel Knots and your favorite crew to talk fishing with on Catchin the Big Ones

Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO