Barrel Knots and your favorite crew to talk fishing with on Catchin the Big Ones

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Montana fire officials heading into prime fire season
Mother nature has turned up the thermostat in Montana in recent weeks which definitely raises the risks of a wildfire. What a difference a year makes.
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
Montana enters critical fire weather
Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021
Montana’s wolf population decreased by 40 in 2021, according to a new Fish Wildlife and Parks report. The report showed the estimated wolf population in Montana at the end of 2021 was 1,141, down from 1,181 in 2020. However, in the last 10 years, wolf populations saw an estimated high of 1,256 in 2011, and […] The post FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
FWP News: Wolf report shows stable population numbers through 2021
HELENA – Wolf numbers and distribution continue to be stable across Montana, according to numbers released Monday in the 2021 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wolf Report. “What the data shows us really isn’t surprising,” said FWP Director Hank Worsech. “Our management of wolves, including ample hunting and trapping opportunities, have kept numbers at a relatively stable level during the past several years.”
How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort
How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
Montana couple launches non-profit to help people suffering from TBI
Brenna Lapke and her husband Matthew are on a mission to help people dealing with traumatic brain injuries
Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”
They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 7,000 acres; evacuations in place
A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has burned an estimated 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.
