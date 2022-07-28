forums.androidcentral.com
komando.com
3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you
You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
Fast Company
7 reasons to use Trello for project management
This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Sometimes the simplest tool is the right one. Trello is like a digital bulletin board. It’s easy to use and it’s free. If you’re juggling multiple projects and looking for a way to be better organized in 2022, give it a try.
Android Central
Why Do Widgets Keep Appearing On A53
Long press a empty page on home screen then tap home screen and see if lock home screen is toggle on?. Welcome to the forums. Are those stock widgets or from some app that you downloaded? Could you post a screenshot?. When I did that the area with widgets got...
Android Central
Why would done of my texts turn into url links?
Which message app your using default or something else ? Check in settings of the message app should be option to turn off web Link.
Android Central
Removed Android 12 customization and ui features I hope we see come back in Android 13
There have been so many removed features in Android 12 with the big overhaul of Android 12, which affect the customization of android here is the home I think some people might want back. 1- Changing fonts, it was limited to a few fonts, but it had the potential to...
Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.
Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Android Central
July update
Yeah. it's taking some time. I still don't have it either for the unlocked model on Tmo. I think it gets pushed by T Mobile if I'm not mistaken, but I could be wrong... Same with mine. I have T-Mobile unlocked and no July update as of this morning on July 30. Nothing like them waiting until the last minute.
The Verge
Gmail’s new look is now rolling out to everyone
We’ve been tracking the progress of Google’s interface refresh for Gmail since February, and as promised, the company says it’s now becoming available for all Gmail users. The rework pulls Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as part of the overall experience and includes elements from Google’s Material Design 3.
Android Central
Trying to CAST from P6P to Samsung TV
Don't know if it makes a difference but, depending on how old the tv is it may use Mira cast. If I recall, Miracast only casts the screen. You want sound you need Chromecast. And recent Pixels no longer have Miracast. Yesterday 11:13 AM. Like 2. 3,390. Originally Posted by...
Windows 11 update makes the taskbar actually useful again
Microsoft has begun rolling out a slew of new user interface updates for Windows Insiders – and one feature will be particularly useful for those with maxed-out taskbars. As part of Windows 11 build 22622.440 (opens in new tab), Microsoft is reintroducing taskbar overflow, a feature that adds a neat overflow section for applications that don’t fit in an otherwise chock-full taskbar. The taskbar will automatically transition into this new overflow state when it reaches maximum capacity, and the overflow area itself will be accessible via its own taskbar button (made up of three dots).
Can you wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds Pro?
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are out now and these buds look amazing. Curious about on-paper specifications regarding wireless charging? Here's what you need to know.
technewstoday.com
Trello Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Trello is a great tool for managing multiple projects simultaneously and finishing tasks faster. However, relying on it becomes disappointing when it fails to work. Also, you now have a huge list of tasks lined up to complete which is a massive hit on your productivity. If you are using...
Nothing Phone (1) update improves third-party charger support, brings UI tweaks
Nothing has released a new update to Nothing OS, the operating system that powers the Nothing phone (1). It includes a few enhancements and bug fixes.
Poll: Did you buy the new Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro?
Google has launched its mid-range Pixel 6a and premium Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds. Our latest poll asks whether or not you've picked up Google's latest devices.
How to mute the volume in Google Chrome tabs
In our daily reliance on web browsers such as Google Chrome, we often come across websites that play distracting audio or videos without permission. This guide helps you eliminate that annoying sound by muting the volume in Google Chrome tabs.
Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro get Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 developer builds
Xiaomi has released the first Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 developer builds for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro in China.
Got the Pixel 6a? You can now join the Android 13 beta program
The Pixel 6a is now eligible for the Android 13 beta program, giving new buyers a taste of the upcoming release.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Formatting in Word
Most of the time, when we copy some texts or paragraphs from the internet and paste them into our Word file, we get the source formatting. For instance, large headings, hyperlinks, bold texts, and whatnot. It makes us difficult to go through or read them. But you can take it...
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Comments / 0