komando.com

3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you

You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
Fast Company

7 reasons to use Trello for project management

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Sometimes the simplest tool is the right one. Trello is like a digital bulletin board. It’s easy to use and it’s free. If you’re juggling multiple projects and looking for a way to be better organized in 2022, give it a try.
Android Central

Why Do Widgets Keep Appearing On A53

Long press a empty page on home screen then tap home screen and see if lock home screen is toggle on?. Welcome to the forums. Are those stock widgets or from some app that you downloaded? Could you post a screenshot?. When I did that the area with widgets got...
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Android Central

July update

Yeah. it's taking some time. I still don't have it either for the unlocked model on Tmo. I think it gets pushed by T Mobile if I'm not mistaken, but I could be wrong... Same with mine. I have T-Mobile unlocked and no July update as of this morning on July 30. Nothing like them waiting until the last minute.
The Verge

Gmail’s new look is now rolling out to everyone

We’ve been tracking the progress of Google’s interface refresh for Gmail since February, and as promised, the company says it’s now becoming available for all Gmail users. The rework pulls Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as part of the overall experience and includes elements from Google’s Material Design 3.
Android Central

Trying to CAST from P6P to Samsung TV

Don't know if it makes a difference but, depending on how old the tv is it may use Mira cast. If I recall, Miracast only casts the screen. You want sound you need Chromecast. And recent Pixels no longer have Miracast. Yesterday 11:13 AM. Like 2. 3,390. Originally Posted by...
TechRadar

Windows 11 update makes the taskbar actually useful again

Microsoft has begun rolling out a slew of new user interface updates for Windows Insiders – and one feature will be particularly useful for those with maxed-out taskbars. As part of Windows 11 build 22622.440 (opens in new tab), Microsoft is reintroducing taskbar overflow, a feature that adds a neat overflow section for applications that don’t fit in an otherwise chock-full taskbar. The taskbar will automatically transition into this new overflow state when it reaches maximum capacity, and the overflow area itself will be accessible via its own taskbar button (made up of three dots).
technewstoday.com

Trello Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

Trello is a great tool for managing multiple projects simultaneously and finishing tasks faster. However, relying on it becomes disappointing when it fails to work. Also, you now have a huge list of tasks lined up to complete which is a massive hit on your productivity. If you are using...
technewstoday.com

How to Clear Formatting in Word

Most of the time, when we copy some texts or paragraphs from the internet and paste them into our Word file, we get the source formatting. For instance, large headings, hyperlinks, bold texts, and whatnot. It makes us difficult to go through or read them. But you can take it...
HackerNoon

How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS

It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
