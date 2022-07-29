Moderna (MRNA) Announces New Supply Contract With U.S. For Initial 66 Million Doses Of A Moderna Bivalent Covid-19 Booster Vaccine With Options For Additional 234 Million Doses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO