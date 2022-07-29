www.streetinsider.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Builders FirstSource Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat
Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.2% year-on-year, to $6.93 billion, beating the consensus of $5.51 billion. Core organic sales rose 12.2% Y/Y. The gross profit grew 52.4% to $2.4 billion, and the profit margin expanded 640 basis points to 34.8%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses...
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million. For...
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
