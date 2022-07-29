ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Benzinga

Builders FirstSource Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.2% year-on-year, to $6.93 billion, beating the consensus of $5.51 billion. Core organic sales rose 12.2% Y/Y. The gross profit grew 52.4% to $2.4 billion, and the profit margin expanded 640 basis points to 34.8%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses...
StreetInsider.com

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
StreetInsider.com

DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
StreetInsider.com

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million.
StreetInsider.com

Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
