Heat Advisory Issued For Third Straight Day

Bladen County To Play Amelia, Virginia In DYB World Series
ANDERSON, SC — It will be battle between North Carolina and Virginia teams on Tuesday in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. A berth in the championship game will be on the line. Bladen County is scheduled to play Amelia, Virginia at approximately 12:15 p.m. The...
Couch Potato: With Heat Index Values Around 100, It’s Time For Fall Sports Practices
Today’s weather forecast calls for a high near 94 with heat index values as high as 100, which can mean only one thing … it’s time to start practice for high school fall sports teams. Nothing says fall sports season like a steaming, humid August day outside...
Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series: Bladen County 13, Alabama 3
ANDERSON, SC –Bladen County pounded out 13 hits – 9 during a pivotal 9-run 3rd inning rally – and claimed a 13-3 mercy rule victory Sunday over the Alabama state champions in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. Bladen County will have a bye...
Community Unites to Fundraise for Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall is a Roseboro resident, dedicated wife, mother of three, and registered nurse. Hall has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her community is coming together in order to host a fundraiser on August 6, 2022, to help offset the financial stress of loss of income and to help with medical bills. The fundraiser will include various events such as selling BBQ Chicken plates and baked goods, hosting a motorcycle ride, holding a silent auction, and multiple raffles.
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Aug. 2:. 1. Blood Drive: Today, 12:30-4 p.m., Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Sharon Meismer 910-862-5201 or smeis@capefearvalley.com. 2. Bladen Community College Fall Enrollment: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. on campus. Food, live music. Information: 910-879-5584 or email bccadvising@bladencc.edu. (
3 Things To Know For Monday
1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through Aug. 19. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. 2. Bladen County Commissioners Meeting: Today, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 3. Kid Gala: Saturday,...
New Kings Drone Summer Camp & Backpack Giveaway
Today marks a new summer camp focused on STEM (Science Technology Engineering Technology), and attempting to make it fun for all kids. The new STEM camp is planned and hosted by Future Kings, a program based in Northern Virginia and dedicated to making STEM fun for kids and trying to get them interested in programs that may be considered boring to some students.
4-H Teams Win State Livestock and Poultry Contests
The Bladen 4-H youth livestock and poultry teams competed in several competitions this summer and brought home a lot of awards. They did a great job competing at these state level events against other 4-H teams. The youth put a lot of work into learning all about chickens, beef cows, goats, sheep and pigs. Many things they learn are things taught at a college level.
Board of Elections Announces Meeting
Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:00pm. The meeting will be in person at the BOE located at 301 S Cypress St. Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337. The public is invited to attend.
Bladen County Schools to Hold Open House
Bladen County Schools announced the date for their Open House today. On the districts Facebook page officials stated, “Make plans to join your school for Open House on Thursday, August 25!”. Below are the Open House times and locations. Bladen Lakes Primary: 1-5 PM. Bladenboro Primary: 4-6 PM. Dublin...
Town of Elizabethtown Town Council Meeting Scheduled for Today
The next Town of Elizabethtown Town Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Elizabethtown Town Hall. The agenda material for the council meeting may be found in the PDF below. The agenda has also been posted to the Town’s website – www.elizabethtownnc.org...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Several Charges
On July 28th, 2022 the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street Elizabethtown, North Carolina. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics, personnel located over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm. Tera Renee Thomas was arrested and charged with the following; Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possess Firearm by Felon, Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances, Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Thomas was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a 75,000 dollar secure bond.
Thoughts While Shaving For August 2
Back to school for some students, others begin later this month … I remember as a youngster all returned to school at the same time … Today, lots of options…. I remember returning to school around Labor Day … Hot weather and me in my new flannel shirt. We were sharecroppers mostly, but occasionally our dad would work at the cotton mill in Bladenboro, or help someone in the logging business or log for himself … Regardless of what he was doing, my brothers and I were busy, mostly helping folks “put in tobacco” or topping and suckering tobacco. We were, for the most part, paid in full after those we worked for, delivered their crop to the tobacco market. I remember helping one farmer throughout the season, when we “were paid” I received about $50 for a couple of days a week for the entire season … Helped another who paid in cash at the end of the day … I liked that…
East Bladen Girls Soccer Wins Ethics & Sportsmanship Award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced the winners of their Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Awards for the winter and spring seasons. East Bladen’s girls’ soccer team received a Silver Award for the 2022 season. Teams receive platinum awards for playing an entire season without...
Couch Potato: Bladen High School Teams Open Preseason Practice
The players were running … and sweating … and drinking lots of water. Coaches wanted more hustle. Players were determined to get better. So it began Monday for most East Bladen and West Bladen football, boys’ soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country teams. The West Bladen cross country team is expected to start official workouts next week.
