Heat Advisory Issued For Third Straight Day

Back to school for some students, others begin later this month … I remember as a youngster all returned to school at the same time … Today, lots of options…. I remember returning to school around Labor Day … Hot weather and me in my new flannel shirt. We were sharecroppers mostly, but occasionally our dad would work at the cotton mill in Bladenboro, or help someone in the logging business or log for himself … Regardless of what he was doing, my brothers and I were busy, mostly helping folks “put in tobacco” or topping and suckering tobacco. We were, for the most part, paid in full after those we worked for, delivered their crop to the tobacco market. I remember helping one farmer throughout the season, when we “were paid” I received about $50 for a couple of days a week for the entire season … Helped another who paid in cash at the end of the day … I liked that…

BLADENBORO, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO