'Stop attacking Texas' | Feud brewing between Gov. Abbott and Washington DC mayor on busing migrants to nation's capital

The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO