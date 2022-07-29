ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Stop attacking Texas' | Feud brewing between Gov. Abbott and Washington DC mayor on busing migrants to nation's capital

KIII TV3
 2 days ago
www.kiiitv.com

Washington Examiner

NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit

The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Washington DC at 'tipping point' as migrants arrive from border

Washington DC's mayor has asked for National Guard troops to be activated to help process undocumented migrants arriving on buses in the district. Muriel Bowser called the arrival of some 4,800 migrants from the southern border a "humanitarian crisis" that had brought her city to a "tipping point". The bus...
Vice

Texas Men Could Face Execution for Deaths of 53 Migrants in Trailer

Two men were indicted on Wednesday in the case of the 53 migrants who died inside a tractor-trailer last month while being smuggled through Texas. A federal grand jury in San Antonio charged Homero Zamorano Jr. and Christian Martínez, both residents of Pasadena, Texas, on charges of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death, according to the indictment.
The Independent

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by a pair of southern states. Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asked the White House last week for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as “suitable federal location” for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. She met on July 21 with Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for homeland security, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House...
americanmilitarynews.com

DC mayor requests Nat’l Guard help with illegal immigrant crisis in city

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday she officially requested the D.C. National Guard to help handle the illegal immigrant crisis in the capital as a result of President Joe Biden’s lax border policies. Bowser said there is a “growing humanitarian crisis” in Washington as Texas and Arizona continue sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the capital city in an effort to ease the burden on small border towns.
