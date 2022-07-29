'Stop attacking Texas' | Feud brewing between Gov. Abbott and Washington DC mayor on busing migrants to nation's capital

www.kiiitv.com
Related
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Washington Examiner
NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit
The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
Washington mayor torched as hypocrite for complaining about border migrants bused to DC
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is being criticized as a "Not-in-my-backyard" hypocrite for complaining about the influx of asylum seekers utilizing homeless shelters and other city services, months after Texas began busing migrants to the place they say caused the overall crisis. Bowser called the migrant issue "significant" and...
ABC News
73 migrants -- including 13 kids -- found in D.C. 'stash houses,' official says; smuggling suspected
Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday found 73 migrants -- including 13 children -- in multiple Washington, D.C., homes believed to be operated by human smugglers, according to an ICE official. The "stash houses," as they are known to investigators, were found in the largely affluent area of Northwest Washington,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?
In April, Texas Governor Abbott announced he would begin shipping illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in response to the Biden administration's attempt to repeal Title 42. Tijuana-California BorderBarbara Zandoval/Unsplash.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Biden's AZ border wall move could be to 'help one of their own' win re-election, border official says
The timing of the Biden administration's announcement to complete open segments of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, could be to "help one of their own," said Brandon Judd, president for the National Border Patrol Council, as Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ), faces a tough re-election fight amid criticism from the GOP over border security and immigration.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Uvalde Students Needed JR-15s for Defense
The JR-15, which was introduced earlier this year, is a small semi-automatic assault weapon modeled after the larger AR-15 and marketed to children.
Border wall funds diverted from Laredo; RGV and Southern California still getting new barriers
Border wall opponents are celebrating the cancellation of contracts in Laredo, Texas, but worry about border barrier construction still slated for South Texas' Rio Grande Valley and southern California.
BBC
Washington DC at 'tipping point' as migrants arrive from border
Washington DC's mayor has asked for National Guard troops to be activated to help process undocumented migrants arriving on buses in the district. Muriel Bowser called the arrival of some 4,800 migrants from the southern border a "humanitarian crisis" that had brought her city to a "tipping point". The bus...
SFGate
Washington, D.C., mayor asks for National Guard to help with Texas, Arizona migrants
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, said Thursday she is seeking to have 150 National Guard troops deployed to the city to help with the thousands of migrants arriving on chartered buses from Texas and Arizona, a politics-driven influx from those border states that has overwhelmed local aid groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC mayor’s request for help with influx of people bused from southern border remains unanswered
(The Center Square) – Nine days ago, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser asked the Secretary of Defense to activate the D.C. National Guard to help manage the influx of people being bused to her sanctuary city from the southern border from Texas and Arizona. She’s still received no answer....
Texas Men Could Face Execution for Deaths of 53 Migrants in Trailer
Two men were indicted on Wednesday in the case of the 53 migrants who died inside a tractor-trailer last month while being smuggled through Texas. A federal grand jury in San Antonio charged Homero Zamorano Jr. and Christian Martínez, both residents of Pasadena, Texas, on charges of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death, according to the indictment.
DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants
The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by a pair of southern states. Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asked the White House last week for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as “suitable federal location” for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. She met on July 21 with Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for homeland security, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House...
americanmilitarynews.com
DC mayor requests Nat’l Guard help with illegal immigrant crisis in city
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday she officially requested the D.C. National Guard to help handle the illegal immigrant crisis in the capital as a result of President Joe Biden’s lax border policies. Bowser said there is a “growing humanitarian crisis” in Washington as Texas and Arizona continue sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the capital city in an effort to ease the burden on small border towns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive spending fuels contentious primaries in Missouri Congressional, auditor races
The openings created by the ambitions of two Republican members of Congress are producing hot undercard primaries for GOP voters in central and southwest Missouri. And political action committees, some with known names and others created just for these races, are flooding the 4th and 7th Congressional Districts with attack ads that indicate who the […] The post Massive spending fuels contentious primaries in Missouri Congressional, auditor races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
rigzone.com
American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
Ivan Escogido is suddenly seeing gleaming BMWs, eight-cylinder Chevrolet Suburbans and luxury Lincolns stopping to fill up, paying in dollars, some proffering American Express cards. For Escogido, who pumps gas in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on the Texas border, this is a reversal of everything he’s known.
Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part three: The river
Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part three: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0