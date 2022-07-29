Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Said the Quiet Part About Kirk Cousins Out Loud and the Loud Part Quiet

zonecoverage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
Vikings owner says team made 'great strides' toward winning this offseason
Mark Wilf spoke at the Vikings' practice at US Bank Stadium on Friday
If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start
The Vikings have opened camp quietly, which is something they needed in moving on from a volatile era.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media. Samuel, who confirmed the deal Sunday on Twitter and Instagram, is now signed through the 2025 season. The pact includes...
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on field, not in action in front of fans at open practice
The Cardinals opened the doors to State Farm Stadium for the first of 10 training camp practices open to public viewing with quarterback Kyler Murray not taking part and only on the field watching Saturday's session. Murray was given Saturday off to rest his arm, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury explaining that Murray had reported to the team along with the rookies back on July 21 and had been throwing a lot. ...
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy spills on extra mile move to connect with Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a new quarterback beginning in 2022. And the young pass catcher is pulling out all the stops to connect with him. The Alabama product told reporters Friday that he has been attending Broncos quarterback meetings. Jeudy said his motivation behind attending these meetings was to learn the offense […] The post Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy spills on extra mile move to connect with Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Retired Denver Bronco says Super Bowl 50 was “Easiest Game”
This past Friday, former Denver Bronco defensive-end Derek Wolfe, announced his retirement from the NFL. The retired Bronco played nine years in the league, eight being with the Broncos and one with the Ravens. Wolfe is best known for being part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense. That defense gave...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 3: Kirk Cousins Sharp at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Vikings' practice at the stadium was fairly uneventful, but Cousins looked good.
Fans show in record attendance for Broncos training camp
It was a packed house at Broncos training camp for "Back Together Saturday. All 32 teams participated in the NFL-wide celebration to kick off the 2022 NFL season.It was easily the biggest crowd at Broncos training camp in years. Thousands of fans showed up to get a glimpse of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos. They didn't care about the boiling hot sun beating down on them. Broncos country showed out — over 7,000 of them, a record for camp attendance.A few familiar faces showed up, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He had a front-row seat to the action.But it wasn't quite as good as Peyton Manning's vantage point. He was hanging on the field with his son, Marshall, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was thrilled to have "The Sheriff" in the house."I absolutely love him being around," Hackett said during a press conference at camp. "I mean, it's Peyton Manning."
Comments / 0