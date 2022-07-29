ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine released after questioning

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
MAN ARRESTED IN RIVER PLANTATION STABBING

Just after midnight, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a family disturbance with a stabbing in the 500 block of Gunston Court in the River Plantation Subdivision. Units arrived to find a male in his forties with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition. Deputies arrested the suspect, Adam Gastant Ward, 17, and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked

HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through social media. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Mom’s Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words

The body of a mom of three was found in a trash can floating along Buffalo Bayou this month after telling her father she’d been threatened. Around 6 p.m. on July 19 the Houston Police Department was notified by a tour boat operator that a trash can was floating along the bayou, omitting “a foul odor”.
