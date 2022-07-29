Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine released after questioning

www.kiiitv.com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
dallasexpress.com
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say
Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN ARRESTED IN RIVER PLANTATION STABBING
Just after midnight, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a family disturbance with a stabbing in the 500 block of Gunston Court in the River Plantation Subdivision. Units arrived to find a male in his forties with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition. Deputies arrested the suspect, Adam Gastant Ward, 17, and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
KIII TV3
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through social media. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
fox26houston.com
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says
A man, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in 30 car burglaries, has been arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says. Deputies say they noticed a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta which caused...
celebsbar.com
Mom’s Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words
The body of a mom of three was found in a trash can floating along Buffalo Bayou this month after telling her father she’d been threatened. Around 6 p.m. on July 19 the Houston Police Department was notified by a tour boat operator that a trash can was floating along the bayou, omitting “a foul odor”.
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver charged with murder in death of well-known Houston pastor following apparent road rage incident on Gulf Freeway, docs say
HOUSTON – An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24. According to...
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
