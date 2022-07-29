NaaS Technology (NAAS) Teams with Li Auto (LI) to Provide New Smart Charging Services

www.streetinsider.com
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Perfect Corp. Launches AI-Powered Virtual Background Changer, Further Enhancing the Market-Leading Virtual Try-on Experience
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced AI Virtual Background Changer as the newest AI-powered solution helping brands to create hyper-engaged consumer shopping experiences. Perfect Corp.’s newest SaaS solution uses powerful AI segmentation technology to create fully immersive branded virtual environments through AI and AR technologies, enhancing the virtual try-on experience and inviting consumers to connect with brands in a whole new way. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005826/en/ Perfect Corp. launches a new AI-powered background changer for a fully immersive virtual customer journey.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: House speaker lands in Taipei despite China warning
Tensions are high across the region as the plane expected to be carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move described by one Reuters source as “very provocative”.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military plane carrying Ms Pelosi and the Congressional delegation left that country and landed in Taipei at Taiwan Songshan Airport just before 11pm local time. China has repeatedly issued warnings over Ms Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, with multiple media reports saying Ms Pelosi and five other House members for a Congressional delegation will stay Tuesday night in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.Ms Pelosi left the US on Sunday and began her visit in Singapore. Her office has said she will also travel to South Korea and Japan.The visit to Taiwan is the most senior by a US politician since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. For earnings history...
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Positive, 'New Catalysts Skew Risk/Reward to the Upside'
Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil upgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Negative ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Vodafone (VOD:LN) (VOD) PT Lowered to GBP1.60 at Citi
Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) PT Raised to $150 at Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral
BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Burlington Stores (BURL) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
