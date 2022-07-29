NaaS Technology (NAAS) Teams with Li Auto (LI) to Provide New Smart Charging Services

Tensions are high across the region as the plane expected to be carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move described by one Reuters source as “very provocative”.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military plane carrying Ms Pelosi and the Congressional delegation left that country and landed in Taipei at Taiwan Songshan Airport just before 11pm local time. China has repeatedly issued warnings over Ms Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, with multiple media reports saying Ms Pelosi and five other House members for a Congressional delegation will stay Tuesday night in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.Ms Pelosi left the US on Sunday and began her visit in Singapore. Her office has said she will also travel to South Korea and Japan.The visit to Taiwan is the most senior by a US politician since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO