Bryson DeChambeau explains why you should start TOPPING the ball on the range

LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
Phil Mickelson is the highest paid athlete for 2022…and LIV pros dominate the top 10 golfer list
Whatever the thoughts on LIV Golf, and there are quite a few out there, one thing is for sure – it has put a lot of money into quite a few bank accounts. The recent third LIV event concluded last night at Bedminster, with recent recruits Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak starting the final round 14 and 15 shots behind fellow newcomer Henrik Stenson.
Lexi Thompson’s daily practice routine shows the dedication it takes to stay at the top of the sport
Golf fans often opine that being a professional golfer would be the best job in the world. While that may be true for some, it can sometimes be overlooked just how much hard work it takes to play at the highest level. Lexi Thompson, who is an 11-time LPGA Tour...
Tour pro says Tiger and Rory are not doing enough to stop LIV Golf
In an interview with The Irish Times, DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera shared his belief that taking down LIV Golf would be a fairly straightforward task. Speaking about players who haven’t been as vocal as they should in his view, the Frenchman told the publication:. “I’m very surprised...
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Phil Mickelson reveals the untapped market that will ‘revolutionize the way golf is viewed’
Phil Mickelson has had one hell of a year. With everyone surely aware of what’s been said, reported, seen, rumored, proven and guessed, the latest statement from Phil Mickelson has provoked just as much interest. Over the weekend, Phil went into detail about why he’s so bullish on LIV...
Scottie Scheffler WITB 2022 (August)
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees @15) Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3, 20 degrees) Irons: Srixon Z U85 (4, 23 degrees), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100. Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), WedgeWorks (60-06K) Shafts: True...
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/1/22): Mint Stealth UDI 2 iron
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Winning Footwear: Tony Finau’s Air Jordan 1 Low G at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
For the second week in a row, Tony Finau was the best man in the field. The Utah native romped to a five-stroke victory at Detroit Golf Club. And what does a man who’s on fire wear on his feet? A clean pair of Air Jordan 1 Low G golf shoes, apparently.
