ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘Is there a cabal there?’ – Greg Norman fires ominous shot at Fred Ridley and The Masters

By Matt Vincenzi
GolfWRX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 23

Bill Essex
3d ago

Norman will be on the outside looking in for the rest of his life. Augusta National, if nothing else, is steeped in tradition and honor for the game. It was founded by the ultimate golfer, Bobby Jones. Jones was an amateur his entire gold career. He never made a dime from playing in purse tournaments. He won the US Open 4 times, The British Open 3 times, the US Amateur 5 times and the British Amateur once. Those LIV guys will have teed their last ball at Augusta very soon.

Reply(1)
7
Make America Decent Again
3d ago

Greg is now bragging that the beheadings shown live from Riyadh on LIV scoreboard Jumbotrons are in high def. LIV is the best at that.

Reply(4)
5
moving along
2d ago

You people do realize that trump just destroyed golf. The bickering that’s going on trump loves it. It’s about money, and revenge, nothing more.

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster

Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
DETROIT, MI
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#The Masters#Saudi#The New York Post#The Ny Post
Golf Channel

Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead

One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion. With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on team aspect catching on

LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy