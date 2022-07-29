‘Is there a cabal there?’ – Greg Norman fires ominous shot at Fred Ridley and The Masters

Norman will be on the outside looking in for the rest of his life. Augusta National, if nothing else, is steeped in tradition and honor for the game. It was founded by the ultimate golfer, Bobby Jones. Jones was an amateur his entire gold career. He never made a dime from playing in purse tournaments. He won the US Open 4 times, The British Open 3 times, the US Amateur 5 times and the British Amateur once. Those LIV guys will have teed their last ball at Augusta very soon.
Greg is now bragging that the beheadings shown live from Riyadh on LIV scoreboard Jumbotrons are in high def. LIV is the best at that.
You people do realize that trump just destroyed golf. The bickering that’s going on trump loves it. It’s about money, and revenge, nothing more.
