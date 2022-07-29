City of Rusk Boil Water Notice

www.thecherokeean.com
KLTV
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from Loop 287 onto State Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
‘The courthouse problem is not going away’: Here’s the latest on the proposal for Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. “The citizens […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
KLTV
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KLTV
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County had officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Friday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m., I-20 has reopened to traffic. Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto...
2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
2100 block of Judson Road open after earlier shut down: Longview officials
UPDATE – As of 12:25 p.m., traffic has opened back up, and a house that was being moved has left Longview city limits. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on the 2100 block of Judson Road in Longview is currently shut down, according to city officials. The Longview Police Department issued a traffic alert stating that […]
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
5 Booked Into County Jail On Violation Of Probation Warrants And 1 On A Parole Warrant
At leave five people were booked into Hopkins County jail July 25-28, 2022, on violation of probation warrants and a Longview man on a parole warrant, according to jail and arrest reports. Violation Of Probation – Simulated Controlled Substance Charge. Evan Clay Chapin was booked into Hopkins County jail...
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
cbs19.tv
Free adoptions at the Tyler Animal Shelter for donations in August
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2021. The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are offering free adoptions for the month of August for anyone who donates to the shelter. In partnership with NBC's Clear the Shelters, Tyler Animal Shelter is waiving all...
Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy Bustos announced
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The funeral will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler. Bustos died early Friday morning during a traffic stop […]
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
