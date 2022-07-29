Andy Farrell: Ireland head coach signs contract extention until 2025

www.skysports.com
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago
England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham. Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half. The potent defensive...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
SkySports
England suffer 2-1 T20I series defeat to South Africa after 90-run thrashing in decider
Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was England's top-scorer as they wilted chasing 192 for victory, with the hosts razed in 16.4 overs for the second game running as wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up 5-24 and Tristan Stubbs took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Moeen Ali (3). Jos Buttler's side...
SkySports
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana
City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
SkySports
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
SkySports
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou expects more transfer activity before transfer deadline
Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic have already achieved their key recruitment objectives, but there is still likely to be more transfer activity before the window closes. The Hoops have signed last season's loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while also bolstering the squad with keeper Benjamin Siegrist, left-back Alexandro Bernabei, centre-back Moritz Jenz and midfielder Aaron Mooy in good time for Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership 2022-23: New signings, key fixtures, title race, relegation battle, VAR and more analysed
Summer signings, new managers and fresh expectations - the new Scottish Premiership season gets under way this weekend and it promises to be another unmissable campaign. The first game of the new season is live on Sky Sports on Saturday as Rangers head to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingston at midday.
SkySports
How Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp have overcome adversity to lead their respective nations' Euro 2022 title charge
Just when Beth Mead had one hand on the Golden Boot trophy after taking her tournament tally to six goals against Sweden, up stepped the mercurial Alexandra Popp to steal her thunder a mere 24 hours later. The race is on, in every sense of the word. Perhaps Sunday's Euro...
FIFA・
SkySports
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
SkySports
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
SkySports
England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses
Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured England the country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
UEFA・
SkySports
Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh and Jota score as the Scottish Premiership champions impress in opener
Celtic got their Scottish Premiership title defence off to a winning start as Stephen Welsh and Jota scored in either half to earn a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Defender Stephen Welsh headed in an early goal as the Hoops dominated from the first whistle. Jota made it 2-0 deep into...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
SkySports
Super League: Talking points and team news for Saturday and Sunday's matches
We take a look at what is being said and team news for the three remaining games of Round 21 of the Betfred Super League season... Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 3pm) Matt Dufty hopes a fresh start will prove just what he needs as he prepares to make...
SkySports
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
SkySports
Euro 2022's defining moments: England's final victory against Germany to Alessia Russo and Alexandra Popp magic
From Alessia Russo's stunning goal to continuous record-breaking moments, Euro 2022 has been one of the biggest and most exciting women's tournaments in history. Here, Sky Sports takes a look back at the moments that defined a summer... England opener in front of record crowd. Much of England's pre-tournament build-up...
SkySports
Paul Mitchell discusses being Monaco sporting director, finding Heung-Min Son, Ralf Rangnick & Manchester United
Paul Mitchell's name has become synonymous with the modern transfer market - but he is about much more than just trading players. The ex-Southampton and Tottenham head of recruitment, who is currently sporting director at AS Monaco, is one of the leading examples of a technical director; an expert at putting in place all the aspects of a player's working environment in order to maximise their talent.
