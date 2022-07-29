Six Bodies Found in Southern Syrian Town After Clashes -Reports

www.usnews.com
U.S. says shot that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from Israeli positions
U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was "no reason to believe" her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday. The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came after what the U.S. said...
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
blavity.com
American Citizen Who Served In US Air Force Has Been Detained In Russian Territory
Suedi Murekezi, an American citizen who has lived in Ukraine for the past four years, has been detained by Russian forces. The 35-year-old was arrested in June while he was staying in Kherson, a provincial capital in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian forces, The New York Times reports.
Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy
MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles
A Ukrainian brigade reportedly destroyed several Russian armored vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast, as images from Ukrainian military officials purport to show.
Watch: Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Troops Occupying Civilian Buildings
Ukrainian special forces hit Russian troops with mortar fire after they were found to be occupying civilian buildings, as is purportedly seen in images released by the Ukrainian military. It is currently unclear where exactly in Ukraine the images were filmed but they were obtained Wednesday from the Office of...
Russia 'Clearly in a Lot of Trouble' in Ukraine War: Security Expert
"We and the Americans assess that 75,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or been wounded," British Professor Anthony Glees said Sunday.
The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News
The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
Ukraine steps up drive to retake Russian-controlled south with air strikes
KYIV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine stepped up its drive to retake its Russian-controlled south by trying to bomb and isolate Russian troops in hard-to-resupply areas, but it said on Thursday it saw evidence that Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the territory.
Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
(Reuters) - Ukraine’s defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow’s troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities.
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Bomb Russian Military Gear in Rural Village
The footage shows defending troops blasting Russian armored vehicles and strongholds in the small village.
NATO ally Erdogan accuses United States of training terrorists to attack Turkey
U.S. forces must withdraw from Syria, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who presented a united front with Russia and Iran while accusing the United States of training Kurdish forces “to commit a terrorist act” against his country.
Ukraine strikes bridge used for Russian supplies in occupied south
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine struck a bridge in the occupied Black Sea region of Kherson on Saturday, targeting a Russian supply route as Kyiv prepares for a major counter-offensive, a Ukrainian regional official said.
Russian Casualties in Ukraine Surpass 75,000: U.S. Intelligence
The figures are a grim indicator for Russia's military as a push is currently underway by Ukraine to reclaim parts of its occupied southern regions.
Third US national held captive by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine
A third American national is being held captive by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, according to his friends and family and a private volunteer group specialising in rescuing American citizens. Suedi Murekezi, 35, was arrested last month in Kherson, a Russian-occupied port city in southern Ukraine where he had been living...
Lebanon doubts Ukraine claim of stolen grain on Syrian ship
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon appeared Friday to reject claims by the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut that a Syrian ship docked in a Lebanese port is carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, following an inspection by Lebanese customs officials. A senior Lebanese customs official told The Associated Press that there...
US News and World Report
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
