Stocks

Benzinga

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Zoom Video, W.W. Grainger And 1 Other Technology Stock

US crude oil futures traded higher by around 2.5% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Here's What Makes This Dow Jones Stock So Safe

Consumer staples, including beverages, typically hold fast and recover quickly during bear markets. Coca-Cola's product diversity and international market growth show its continued strength. The company has a history of quick and effective recovery in the face of recessions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Entrepreneur

Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market

A bear market occurs when the underlying stock or index falls at least 20% from its highs for more than 60-days. The risk-on buy-the-dip strategy reverses into a risk-off and sell-the-rip stance. Bear markets go through periods of panic that is often described as throwing out the baby with the bathwater. In these situations, it's tough to find long-side winner, as its more a matter of finding stocks that take the least damage on the way down. This relative strength often enables the "buy fading" stock to recover faster on the way back up.
tickerreport.com

CorVel (CRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
CNBC

European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Harmonic

Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
InvestorPlace

Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
