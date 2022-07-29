Congressional Baseball Game: Republicans shut out Democrats; protesters arrested outside stadium

www.ktvu.com
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Six House staffers arrested outside Schumer's office for protesting climate inaction
Six House staffers employed by progressive Democrats were arrested on Monday after protesting outside the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), demanding that he work harder to pass climate legislation. Earlier this month, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pulled out of a climate deal that had been crafted to...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
It's not just Hunter Biden: Prepare for a 2023 packed with House GOP investigations
Republicans know they're legislatively limited even if they take the majority next year. So they plan to focus on inquiries into the border, Afghanistan, baby formula and more. House Republicans are planning to bombard Joe Biden’s administration with investigations next year, from Hunter Biden to the border to the chaotic...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill
Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
Rep. Liz Cheney says the GOP 'can't survive' if Trump is the party's presidential nominee in 2024
"Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be," she said.
House won’t go quietly
Presented by the National Association of Manufacturers. With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Jordain Carney. IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN — The door isn’t closed for action on Democrats’ gun reform and public safety bills that were put on ice earlier this week. House Democrats...
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Democratic Rep. Sanchez said she flipped off the GOP side during congressional baseball game after hearing a 'misogynistic comment' from a fan
"It wasn't the team," Sánchez later clarified. "It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic shit at me every single year."
If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Some members expressed doubts that Schiff could earn enough votes to win a leadership race, per several lawmakers who spoke with The Washington Post.
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
U.S. Congressional Republicans, Democrats pause politics to play ball
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - In a rare moment of bipartisanship in a usually bitterly divided Washington, Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress competed on Thursday in an annual baseball game despite a protest by climate activists and a rain delay.
Congress passes computer chips bill, giving lawmakers and Biden a bipartisan win
Lawmakers overcame their differences to pass a bipartisan bill that invests in computer chips production. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it.
VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to make it more resilient to excessive heat and climate change. Harris was scheduled to visit Miami and meet with leaders at...
