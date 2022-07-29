A slice of Rehoboth Beach history – with pepperoni

www.capegazette.com
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland
Cape Gazette
NEW S’mores Poke Bars, Cake Pops & more at Lewes Coffee!
Grab the week by the cone with this delicious handheld delight!. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla for a limited time only!. S’mores Poke Bars, Handmade Cinnamon Rolls, Strawberry Danishes, Blueberry Streusel, Choco Chip & Apple Crumb Muffins,. Plus NEW Charcuteries, Kiddocuteries, Brunch Boxes & more!. ￼￼. Enjoy our...
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Celebrates its 100th Anniversary!
Around 500 guests including 350 past and current Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards celebrated the Patrol’s 100th anniversary Saturday night at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The celebration, delayed a year because of Covid, brought together several generations of RBP alumni, including 92-year-old Jerry Radkin, the oldest attending lifeguard, with current guards and younger alumni.
nbcboston.com
Watch Beachgoers Save Shark With Fishing Line Hook Caught in Its Mouth
A group of beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland spotted a shark struggling with a fishing hook caught in its mouth and decided to lend a hand. After hauling the shark out of the surf, one man pinned it down and used a pair of pliers to get the large hook out of his mouth.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island Brewing wins gold with Boat Day White IPA
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, recently earned a gold medal for Boat Day White IPA at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. The competition is one of the top three in the United States. “Boat Day brings together the refreshingly crisp mouthfeel and yeast esters...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00
Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Cape Gazette
Freeman Arts sets free live music and family fun event Aug. 4
The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family-friendly fun beginning at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the outdoor performance venue in Selbyville. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform a free concert at 7...
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Cape Gazette
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, DuPont Co. retiree
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, 81, of Laurel, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ChristianaCare Hospital in Wilmington. Susan was born March 31, 1941 in Salisbury, Md., to the late Otto Duker Zacharias and Francis Wood Zacharias. She attended Lewes High School. Her first job was as a volunteer...
Cape Gazette
Marcolivia Duo to play Mispillion Performance Series Sept. 10
Mispillion Performance Series will host Marcolivia Duo at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The event is free and unticketed. Marc Ramirez and Olivia Hajioff, violin and violin/viola duo, Marcolivia, have performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Symphony Space in...
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
