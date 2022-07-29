How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?

The R&A's Golf Around the World 2019 study revealed that 78% of the world's supply of golf courses are located in just 10 countries: the United States, Japan, Canada, England, Australia, Germany, France, Republic of Korea, Sweden and Scotland.

Here we take a look at the rough total number of courses in the world and how many each country has...

Number of golf courses in the world - 38,864

USA - 16,752

Japan - 3,169

Canada - 2,633

England - 2,270

Australia - 1,616

Germany - 1,050

France - 804

South Korea - 798

Sweden - 662

Scotland - 614

China - 599

Spain - 497

Ireland - 494

South Africa - 489

New Zealand - 418

Argentina - 349

Denmark - 346

Netherlands - 330

Italy - 321

Thailand - 315

The fascinating data shows that North America has 51% of the world's golf courses, with the USA boasting 43%.

How many golf courses are there in Europe?

8,940 (23% OF WORLD'S TOTAL)

Europe has the second-largest regional share with 23% of the world’s total after North America.

England is far and away the number one golfing country in Europe; home to 2,270 golf courses, more than every country in the world barring USA, Japan and Canada.

England has a total of 31,620 golf holes, and the study also revealed that 25% of courses in GB and Ireland are 9 holers. The best golf courses in England include Open Championship venues such as Royal Birkdale , Royal St George's , Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham & St Annes .

Europe has a total of 8,940 courses with 151 currently under development at the time of the R&A's 2019 publication. That's just over half the amount in the USA, which is home to a whopping 16,752 and 43% of the world's supply.

In second place in Europe is Germany, with a total of 1,050 golf courses. France are 3rd with 804, Sweden 4th with 662 and Scotland in 5th with 614 golf courses. Spain takes 6th place in the list with 497 golf courses, while Ireland holds slightly less with 494 to sit 7th.

Rounding off the top 10 are Denmark (346), the Netherlands (330) and Italy, with 321 golf courses.

In the bottom five comes Bosnia and Herzegovina (2), Serbia (2), Belarus (2), the Faroe Islands (1) and finally, Malta with just one golf course.

Across the continent, you will find no less than 8,940 golf courses, amounting to 125,268 golf holes.

