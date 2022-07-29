ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?

By Elliott Heath
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuSjJ_0gxQfqQ300

How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?

The R&A's Golf Around the World 2019 study revealed that 78% of the world's supply of golf courses are located in just 10 countries: the United States, Japan, Canada, England, Australia, Germany, France, Republic of Korea, Sweden and Scotland.

Here we take a look at the rough total number of courses in the world and how many each country has...

Number of golf courses in the world - 38,864

  • USA - 16,752
  • Japan - 3,169
  • Canada - 2,633
  • England - 2,270
  • Australia - 1,616
  • Germany - 1,050
  • France - 804
  • South Korea - 798
  • Sweden - 662
  • Scotland - 614
  • China - 599
  • Spain - 497
  • Ireland - 494
  • South Africa - 489
  • New Zealand - 418
  • Argentina - 349
  • Denmark - 346
  • Netherlands - 330
  • Italy - 321
  • Thailand - 315

The fascinating data shows that North America has 51% of the world's golf courses, with the USA boasting 43%.

How many golf courses are there in Europe?

8,940 (23% OF WORLD'S TOTAL)

Europe has the second-largest regional share with 23% of the world’s total after North America.

England is far and away the number one golfing country in Europe; home to 2,270 golf courses, more than every country in the world barring USA, Japan and Canada.

England has a total of 31,620 golf holes, and the study also revealed that 25% of courses in GB and Ireland are 9 holers. The best golf courses in England include Open Championship venues such as Royal Birkdale , Royal St George's , Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham & St Annes .

Europe has a total of 8,940 courses with 151 currently under development at the time of the R&A's 2019 publication. That's just over half the amount in the USA, which is home to a whopping 16,752 and 43% of the world's supply.

In second place in Europe is Germany, with a total of 1,050 golf courses. France are 3rd with 804, Sweden 4th with 662 and Scotland in 5th with 614 golf courses. Spain takes 6th place in the list with 497 golf courses, while Ireland holds slightly less with 494 to sit 7th.

Rounding off the top 10 are Denmark (346), the Netherlands (330) and Italy, with 321 golf courses.

  • England - 2,270
  • Germany - 1,050
  • France - 804
  • Sweden - 662
  • Scotland - 614
  • Spain - 497
  • Ireland - 494
  • Denmark - 346
  • Netherlands - 330
  • Italy - 321
  • Austria - 205
  • Finland - 191
  • Norway - 191
  • Wales - 186
  • Czech Republic - 132
  • Belgium - 121
  • Switzerland - 114
  • Portugal - 106
  • Iceland - 75

In the bottom five comes Bosnia and Herzegovina (2), Serbia (2), Belarus (2), the Faroe Islands (1) and finally, Malta with just one golf course.

Across the continent, you will find no less than 8,940 golf courses, amounting to 125,268 golf holes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?

WIEJKOWO, Poland — (AP) — More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Europe#R A#Royal Birkdale#Royal Lytham St Annes
The Independent

‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil

Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War

It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Portugal
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
UPI News

On This Day: Puerto Rico becomes self-governing

July 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1909, French pioneer aviator Louis Bleriot became the first person to fly a "heavier-than-air machine" across the English Channel. It took him 36 minutes. In 1917, Mata Hari was sentenced to death in France as a spy for Germany in...
POLITICS
LiveScience

Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field

A cache of gold coins found buried on farmland in the United Kingdom has caught the attention of coin experts, who have linked the treasure trove to the Roman Empire. So far, metal detectorists have discovered 11 coins on a remote stretch of cultivated field located in Norfolk, a rural county near England's eastern coast, and experts remain hopeful that more could be unearthed in the future.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient 1.4 Million-Year-Old Jawbone from Spain may be the Oldest Known Ancient Human

An archaic upper mandible unearthed in Spain exhibits the different morphological traits of a person who may be Europe's earliest documented primitive ancestor. The specimen was discovered in June by a team of paleontologists at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an ancient area in the Atapuerca Mountains near Burgos in northern Spain noted for its rich evolutionary history, Science Alert reported.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Japan: CCTV catches moment Sakurajima volcano erupts

Video footage shared by @GakuHayato shows the moment of the eruption, which took place at 8:05pm local time. Japan’s Meteorological Agency raised the alert level to five - the highest possible - after the incident. While there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns, around...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and...
WORLD
travelawaits.com

I’ve Visited Nearly 100 Countries, And This Ancient City Took My Breath Away

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. It was in Petra that I first heard about the Nabataean Kingdom. Though I was spellbound by the archaeological site,...
WORLD
LiveScience

Mystery behind medieval 'bed burials' in UK possibly solved

On rare occasions in medieval mainland Europe, the cream of the crop — those who were wealthy or noble — were sometimes buried as if they were going to sleep, interred on their beds in what is known as a bed burial. However, it was unclear how this practice spread to England. Now, new research reveals that bed burials gained traction in the seventh century A.D. along with the spread of Christianity and soon became a common burial rite for women.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

One Of The Biggest Pink Diamonds Ever Recovered Has Been Unearthed In Angola

Miners have recovered what’s believed to be one of the largest raw pink diamonds ever discovered. Called the “Lulo Rose,” the 170-carat pink stone was found earlier this month at a diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola owned by the Australian mining giant Lucapa Diamond Company.
ECONOMY
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

86
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy