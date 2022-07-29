Nessel highlights progress on Teva Pharmaceuticals settlement

legalnews.com
'Mental Health Court Networking Forum' offered online
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Problem Solving Courts will present a "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" Wednesday, August 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. The "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" is intended for anyone involved with a mental health court in Michigan. Attendees are given the opportunity to network, share ideas, and discuss topics relevant to mental health courts. The format will include small- and large-group discussions.
Section to examine 'Great Resignation's' impact on law practice
The Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host the Diversity Lunch “The Great Resignation & its Impact on the Future Practice of Law,” on Wednesday, August 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 4000 Town Center Conference Room in Southfield. LELS will...
WBA Toasts Honorees
The Wolverine Bar Association honored members with 50 or more years of practicing law, including (seated, l-r) Brenda Maxwell, Judge Vera Massey Jones, Sharon Bernard, Joseph Brown, and Judge Theresa Doss; (standing) Saul Green, Judge Eric Clay, Judge Ray Reynolds Graves, Hon. Dennis Archer, Judge Joseph Baltimore, James Rucker, Eugene Terry, Judge Gershwin Drain, Elliott Hall, Judge Christopher Brown, and Cornelius Pitts.
