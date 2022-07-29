Nessel highlights progress on Teva Pharmaceuticals settlement

The Michigan Judicial Institute and Problem Solving Courts will present a "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" Wednesday, August 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. The "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" is intended for anyone involved with a mental health court in Michigan. Attendees are given the opportunity to network, share ideas, and discuss topics relevant to mental health courts. The format will include small- and large-group discussions.

