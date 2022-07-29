Where to Watch and Stream Puppet Master Free Online

Cast: Daniel Auteuil Guy Marchand Grace de Capitani Charlotte de Turckheim Jean-Paul Farré. A group of friends are planning how to spend their summer vacation. One plans to go to the Seychelles with his American girlfriend. At the airport she dumps him for another guy. He has no money so he steals a backpack and goes camping. Somehow he meets a pretty girl and convinces her to share his tent. But a famous singer sees the girl and wants her too. He convinces the luckless guy to act like a fool and the girl leaves him and goes with the singer to the French Rivera.

