Brookfield chamber holds open house

It’s Mike Hermann Day
HARTFORD — It’s Mike Hermann Day in Hartford. The Common Council announced that July 29 would be named in the Parks & Recreation Department director’s honor to celebrate his last day before retiring after 38 1/2 years working for the city. “It is quite an honor to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County ranked 5th in resident purchasing power in state
WASHINGTON COUNTY — SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on the purchasing power of residents in each county in the nation. According to the study, Washington County ranks fifth in Wisconsin, and 514th in the country. For the study SmartAsset wanted to find the areas where the average living...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A treasure trove of finds
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost. Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ann Marie Saugstad
March 2, 1941 - July 24, 2022. Ann Marie Saugstad (nee Incha), our angel, was born March 2, 1941, in Antigo to Michael and Henrietta (Wachal) Incha. She passed peacefully on July 24, 2022, at the age of 81. Her elementary education was at Eau Claire School in the Town of Ackley and she graduated from Antigo High School in 1958. She went on to receive her 2-year teaching certificate from Langlade County Teacher’s College. While teaching grades 1-6 at Sunrise School in Marion, she graduated from Stevens Point State College with a lifetime license teaching degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show
Don’t miss one of the largest dogs shows in the Country!. Waukesha Kennel Club dog show includes conformation dog shows, obedience trials, agility trials, hunting tests and the many other breed performance tests offered to the dog fancier, all held at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Event starts at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brian William McDonald
Oct. 26, 1950 - July 26, 2022. Brian William McDonald, “Bigmac,” 71, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950, in North Dakota to Ralph and Donna (nee Hatton) McDonald. Brian graduated from Greendale High in 1968. Brian was a U.S. Vietnam Air Force Veteran and a proud member of Lt. Ray Dickop Post 36 and VFW Post 1393. He then was a Wisconsin State Trooper for Washington and Dodge County for 28 years. Brian loved watching trains, fishing at his lake home and kidding his grandkids.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert R. Schaeffer
Robert R. Schaeffer, 70, of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born in West Bend on September 19, 1951, the son of Albert and Mildred (Hansen) Schaeffer. On July 6, 1974, Bob married Anna H. Kutz in West Bend. He...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Donation drop box items pilfered
8:39 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Road reported a man was going through the donation drop off box located in the parking lot. The caller said they saw the man take a sweater and leave on a bike. According to the log, the item was returned to the donation box. An incident report was created.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James A. Gavin
James A. Gavin, 59, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. He was born in West Bend on June 15, 1963, the son of Dale and Anita (Friede) Gavin. James worked as a lineman for Ken Becker and Sons of Lannon. He loved his dogs...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ‘hero’ in more ways than one
OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
