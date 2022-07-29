Where to Watch and Stream Striking Distance Free Online

Cast: Odette Annable George Lopez Zachary Gordon Christine Lakin Miguel Ferrer. Puppy mayhem turns the lives of newlywed Chihuahua parents Papi and Chloe upside down when their rambunctious, mischievous puppies present one challenge after another. But when their human owners end up in trouble, the tiny pups will stop at nothing to save them - because in good times and hard times, the family always sticks together. So Papi, Chloe and the puppies embark on a heroic adventure, proving once again that big heroes come in small packages.

