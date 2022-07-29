ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Fantozzi in Heaven Free Online

Where to Watch and Stream The Deaths of Ian Stone Free Online

Cast: Mike Vogel Michael Dixon Christina Cole Michael Feast Jaime Murray. Deaths tells the story of an all-American guy who is murdered each day by horrifying pursuers, only to wake up in slightly different lives to experience the terror of being murdered again. Is The Deaths of Ian Stone on...
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Free Online

Cast: Steve Guttenberg Bubba Smith Michael Winslow Sharon Stone David Graf. A new batch of recruits arrives at Police Academy, this time a group of civilian volunteers who have joined Commandant Lassard's new Citizens on Patrol program. Although the community relations project has strong governmental support, a disgusted Captain Harris is determined to see it fail.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream R.A.I.D. Special Unit Free Online

Cast: Alice Pol Dany Boon Michel Blanc Yvan Attal Sabine Azéma. The story of a woman who dreams to join an intervention group in the police department called RAID. Unfortunately, she is rather clumsy and both her family (and soon to be family-in-law) and a veteran of the RAID do not approve. However, Johanna is determined to prove them wrong.
Variety

U.K. TV Drama Negotiations Collapse Between Producers, Crews as Bectu Rejects Pact Offer

Click here to read the full article. Negotiations between producers and crew over U.K. TV drama negotiations have collapsed. U.K. crew union Bectu has confirmed its members have voted overwhelmingly to reject an offer put on the table by U.K. producers’ body Pact. “Our members have voted to overwhelmingly endorse Bectu’s position in response to the latest offer from Pact and given us a clear mandate to seek further discussions,” Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, said in a statement. “The U.K. TV drama industry has reached a critical point, with many crew suffering from burn out and low morale and unable to sustain...
GamesRadar

PS5's accolade system is getting axed as people aren't using it

The accolades system on PS5 wasn't as popular as Sony hoped and will soon be no more. Accolades were introduced as a way for PS5 players to acknowledge each other's contribution in a multiplayer match. You can award your fellow players badges such as Helpful, Welcoming, and Good Sport, depending on your experience playing with them. Any virtual kudos you receive is displayed on your PSN profile, indicating to others that you're a force for good in online games. But this won't be the case for much longer as the feature will soon get axed.
