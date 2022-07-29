Where to Watch and Stream Fantozzi in Heaven Free Online

The accolades system on PS5 wasn't as popular as Sony hoped and will soon be no more. Accolades were introduced as a way for PS5 players to acknowledge each other's contribution in a multiplayer match. You can award your fellow players badges such as Helpful, Welcoming, and Good Sport, depending on your experience playing with them. Any virtual kudos you receive is displayed on your PSN profile, indicating to others that you're a force for good in online games. But this won't be the case for much longer as the feature will soon get axed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO