Massachusetts State

Baker sees 1986 law triggering $2.5 billion in rebates

By Colin A. Young, Chris Lisinski, State House News Service
WBUR
 2 days ago
www.wbur.org

WBUR

Massachusetts economy slowed in Q2 despite strong labor market

Economists are somewhat baffled by the mixed messages about the Massachusetts economy. On the one hand, the state’s labor market remains strong. The 3.7% unemployment rate is even lower than it was in March at 4.3%. But the amount of goods and services workers are producing is slightly decreasing....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Deadly flooding hits Kentucky

At least 15 people are dead in Kentucky as catastrophic flooding ravaged eastern parts of the state. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the number of dead is expected to continue rising. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee talks with Stanley Ingold, news director at member station WEKU in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

