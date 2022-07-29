ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Is Delayed Again for More Testing

By Shaurya Malwa
CoinDesk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Those Unhappy With Ethereum's Evolution Can Use This Alternative: 'A Totally Fine Chain'

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin invited people to use the Ethereum Classic ETC/USD blockchain if they prefer Proof-of-Work networks. What Happened: Speaking at the EthCC conference in Paris, Buterin discussed the upcoming Merge, an event that would mark the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Buterin referred to...
MARKETS
u.today

Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Economics Will Be Affected by Merge: Report

Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Amber Group, a VC conglomerate focused on investing in crypto and Web3 startups, has released a report to cover the possible effects migration to PoS can have for Ethereum's (ETH) economical design. Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) First of...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Motley Fool

Cardano (ADA) Is Up 9% Despite Another Announced Delay in Its Network Upgrade

The "Vasil Hard Fork" scheduled to launch in late June has been postponed after developers publicly stated no further delays were expected two weeks ago. Cardano's software development group, called the Input Output Global (IOG) team, posted a YouTube update yesterday announcing its latest programming postponement. The Vasil boost was...
COMPUTERS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Technology#Iog
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours

The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
bitcoinist.com

Vitalik Buterin Claims Ethereum Merge Will Be Priced After It Goes Live

Merge is the currently awaited upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain. With the launch of Merge, the network is expected to migrate from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This would finally remove the mining process entirely from the Ethereum blockchain. Hence, transaction validation will solely depend on staking...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer

Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Slashes Team Amid Cost-Cutting Push

Troubled crypto exchange CoinFLEX said Friday it has let go a "significant number" of employees from various departments and geographic locations to cut costs and focus on its core business. CoinFLEX's job cuts come after the firm proposed a plan to compensate depositors and shore up its financial situation as...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TheStreet

Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal

Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy