Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Is Delayed Again for More Testing

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Those Unhappy With Ethereum's Evolution Can Use This Alternative: 'A Totally Fine Chain'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin invited people to use the Ethereum Classic ETC/USD blockchain if they prefer Proof-of-Work networks. What Happened: Speaking at the EthCC conference in Paris, Buterin discussed the upcoming Merge, an event that would mark the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Buterin referred to...
Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Economics Will Be Affected by Merge: Report
Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Amber Group, a VC conglomerate focused on investing in crypto and Web3 startups, has released a report to cover the possible effects migration to PoS can have for Ethereum's (ETH) economical design. Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) First of...
Diamond Hands: Coinbase Data Shows Stronger Accumulation Trend for $ADA Than Other Top Cryptos
Users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have a median holding time for Cardano ($ADA) over 125 days, superior to most other top cryptoassets on the platform, as they keep on HODLing through the bear market. According to data shown on Coinbase’s price pages, Cardano’s ADA has a typical hold...
Cardano (ADA) Is Up 9% Despite Another Announced Delay in Its Network Upgrade
The "Vasil Hard Fork" scheduled to launch in late June has been postponed after developers publicly stated no further delays were expected two weeks ago. Cardano's software development group, called the Input Output Global (IOG) team, posted a YouTube update yesterday announcing its latest programming postponement. The Vasil boost was...
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
On Tuesday, the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on once again. After three years of upgrades and maintenance, it immediately observed three exotic particles for the first time. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is now up and running, and breaking records for the highest energy particle collisions ever performed....
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours
The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Vitalik Buterin Claims Ethereum Merge Will Be Priced After It Goes Live
Merge is the currently awaited upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain. With the launch of Merge, the network is expected to migrate from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This would finally remove the mining process entirely from the Ethereum blockchain. Hence, transaction validation will solely depend on staking...
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
Ambire Launches ‘Smart Wallet’ Series on Twitter Spaces to Educate and Engage Crypto Users
[PRESS RELEASE – Sofia, Bulgaria, 27th July 2022]. Following the debut of the first ‘Smart Wallet’ Twitter Spaces on July 21, Ambire is launching a fully-fledged infotainment series, held on Wednesday every week. Smart Wallet is designed to inform, guide and educate users of the crypto space...
Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Slashes Team Amid Cost-Cutting Push
Troubled crypto exchange CoinFLEX said Friday it has let go a "significant number" of employees from various departments and geographic locations to cut costs and focus on its core business. CoinFLEX's job cuts come after the firm proposed a plan to compensate depositors and shore up its financial situation as...
Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal
Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.
Coinbase Announces Support for Ethereum-Based Chainlink (LINK) Competitor As Crypto Markets Stall
US crypto giant Coinbase is announcing support for a decentralized Ethereum (ETH)-based oracle. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will add Nest Protocol (NEST) once liquidity conditions are met. “Trading will begin on or after 9 AM PT on 26 July 2022 if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
