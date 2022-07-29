ACES Quality Management software updated to align with recent mortgage quality control (QC) reporting recommendations issued by Fannie Mae

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- This week at the Flash Memory Summit Conference & Expo, KIOXIA America, Inc. – along with the entire industry – will celebrate an important milestone: the 35 th anniversary of its invention of NAND flash memory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005127/en/ At FMS, KIOXIA is highlighting how it is using flash memory to drive advancements and improvements in a wide variety of applications, including mobile computing, the edge, the cloud, data centers and automotive. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO