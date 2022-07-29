The Sammys 2022: After, Inc. QuickSuite Named a ‘Product of the Year’

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Until now, if you ever find yourself searching for a 3D-printable file or requesting a quotation from a cloud platform for fabrication, then you are expected to upload your CAD files. The requirement of uploading digitized geometry has effectively knee-capped the viability of 3D printing repositories and cloud fabrication quotation services. iSEEK Corporation ’s 3DShapeIndex.com offers a solution to this dilemma with iSEEK3D, a new downloadable application that processes CAD files locally to perform secure shape searches on the web. iSEEK3D is a lightweight Windows application that installs on your computer in under a minute. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005184/en/ Figure 1: iSEEK3D shape search results for “USNM104845_mandible_-200” from the Smithsonian 3D collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO