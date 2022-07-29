The Sammys 2022: After, Inc. QuickSuite Named a ‘Product of the Year’

massachusettsnewswire.com
Energous and Flagship Announce First Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags Energized by WattUp PowerBridges
SAN JOSE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) – a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks – and Flagship – a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers – today announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005119/en/ 1W WattUp PowerBridge from Energous (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Tive introduces temperature logging label
Supply chain visibility provider Tive has unveiled its newest technology solution, the Tive Tag. Along with Tive’s standard tracking capabilities, the Tive Tag is also a cloud-enabled temperature logger powered by a non-lithium battery and can be reused throughout the span of a year. “I’m really excited to show...
thefastmode.com
NTT, Mitsui Select NEC to Build New Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable System
NEC recently announced that it has been contracted by Seren Juno Network, a company established by NTT Japan, PC Landing Corp. Mitsui & Co and JA Mitsui Leasing to build a trans-Pacific subsea fiber-optic cable, "JUNO Cable System," connecting California in the US with Chiba prefecture and Mie prefecture in Japan.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
iSEEK3D for Shape Search on the Web Without Uploading Computer Aided Design (CAD) files
AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Until now, if you ever find yourself searching for a 3D-printable file or requesting a quotation from a cloud platform for fabrication, then you are expected to upload your CAD files. The requirement of uploading digitized geometry has effectively knee-capped the viability of 3D printing repositories and cloud fabrication quotation services. iSEEK Corporation ’s 3DShapeIndex.com offers a solution to this dilemma with iSEEK3D, a new downloadable application that processes CAD files locally to perform secure shape searches on the web. iSEEK3D is a lightweight Windows application that installs on your computer in under a minute. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005184/en/ Figure 1: iSEEK3D shape search results for “USNM104845_mandible_-200” from the Smithsonian 3D collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
Check Point Software Tops Q2 Aided By Growing Cyber-Attacks
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.
Phone Arena
TSMC completes the construction of its Phoenix-based fab which will produce 5nm chips in 2024
Coming on the heels of Congress' passing of the Chips and Science Act, a bill that will help the U.S. government subsidize chip production in the states, TSMC has announced that it has completed the construction of Fab 21. You might wonder what the connection is between a Taiwan-based foundry finishing off a new $12 billion fab and the U.S. The answer is that TSMC's Fab 21 is located in Phoenix, Arizona.
Otonomy Shares Sink After Stopping Mid-Stage Tinnitus Study
Otonomy Inc OTIC has announced that the OTO-313 Phase 2 trial in tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful benefit versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all time points. The 153-subject study did show a higher response rate than placebo in a prospectively defined patient subgroup with tinnitus duration of...
Fujitsu's supercomputer in the cloud could help unlock the mysteries of space
Fujitsu's soon to launch high performance computing (HPC) cloud is already being put to use researching the next generation of space travel. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) utilized Fujitsu’s wave analysis solution to conduct large scale electromagnetic wave simulations, used to evaluate the radio wave intensity within the X-ray spectrometer of the space agency's X-ray imaging satellite XRISM.
thefastmode.com
Bell Canada to Roll Out its Nationwide 5G SA Core Network
Bell announced the availability of 5G+ service in southern Ontario, offering customers the country's fastest mobile technology yet on Canada's top-ranked 5G wireless network. > Earlier this month, Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, unleashing the next phase of 5G advancement. Available today in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience. In Toronto, speeds with 5G+ are now over 50% faster than before.
Cult of Mac
Apple expands Mac processor development in Israel
Apple will reportedly design future Mac processors at a new R&D center in Jerusalem. The company already does chip development in Israel. Some of the more powerful M1 variants were designed in the country. Some Apple M-series chip design happens in Israel. Apple already has chip design centers in Herzliya...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is on the way as one of the latest Lenovo tablets on the Chinese market
The Chinese leak machine has allegedly turned up signs of not just 1 but 2 tablets being readied for launch by Lenovo. One of these, the TB138FCxxxxx, is now touted as a possible successor to the current Xiaoxin Pad Pro, mostly as it has become linked to an upgrade to 68W fast charging thanks to new 3C certifications.
CNET
Samsung Ordered to Pay $9.8 Million for Misleading Phone Ads
An Australian judge on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay 14 million Australian dollars (around $9.8 million) in penalties for misleading ads about the water resistance of some of its phones, as earlier reported by the Associated Press. The ads promoted the water-related capabilities of seven of Samsung's Galaxy models released...
Silicon Motion MonTitan PCIe Gen5x4 user programmable SSD
Silicon Motion has this week unveiled its latest creation in the form of the MonTitan PCIe Gen5x4 user programmable SSD featuring an entirely new, purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture. MonTitan has been created to provide users with a high performance programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion’s 3rd Generation NVMe controller.
