ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

aledotimesrecord.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aledotimesrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.5 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy