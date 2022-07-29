St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

www.aledotimesrecord.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong
WASHINGTON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home...
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.5 FanDuel...
Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
