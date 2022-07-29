Poetry reading highlights benefit of Jefferson County Schools program bringing Black men back into the classroom

www.shepherdstownchronicle.com
Related
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
howard.edu
Professor Jasmine Young, MBA, Appointed Director for Howard University School of Business Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business
WASHINGTON – The Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business at the Howard University School of Business is excited to welcome Jasmine Young, MBA, as its director. The Blavatnik Center offers one-year fellowships to high-potential students and equips them with the knowledge and materials necessary for pursuing careers in the music and entertainment industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax Times
Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School
The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
point2homes.com
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
County Reopens Applications for COVID-19 Rent Relief
The county has reopened applications for COVID-19 rent from county renters who didn’t complete a previously submitted application, or want to submit a new application for review, officials announced. The program, originally begun in May 2020, is intended to provide help to those hit with financial hardship due to...
Comments / 0