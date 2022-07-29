ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill

By Baxter
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems

DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Detroit Lakes, MN
Lifestyle
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Detroit Lake#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Minnesota Bar Grill#The Bridge Bar
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelnoire.com

5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota

Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
kfgo.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JULY 28, 2022

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JULY 28, 2022. Bass action has been excellent throughout the state! Anglers are enjoying a great bite when using plastics and spinnerbaits at the structure near shore and along the deep weedlines. Smallmouth bass fishing on Lake Mille Lacs remains exceptional during morning and evening hours. Fun, fast action is also being reported by catfish anglers fishing the Red River. Walleye have been scattered. For the most fish, hit the midlake structure using leeches or crawlers during low light periods.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day

St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
valleynewslive.com

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy