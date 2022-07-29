www.shepherdstownchronicle.com
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
WTOP
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction
Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial, is set to be sentenced on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Ken Dilanian reports.Aug. 1, 2022.
theriver953.com
Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report
Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.
DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
WLOS.com
Person taken to hospital after gator attack in Berkeley County
One person was sent to the hospital after an alligator attack in Berkeley County. Crews responded Friday afternoon to Canal Landing Road in Cross after receiving reports of a person who was attacked by a gator. By the time EMS arrived, the patient had been bitten "several times." Aid was rendered until medical services could transport them to the hospital.
Prince William Police asking for help solving cold case on 20th anniversary
According to the Prince William County Police Department, on July 29, 2002, the decomposed remains of an unidentified man were found in a wooded area on the 8100 block of Sudley Road. The cause and manner of the man's death were never determined.
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
Arlington Police union slams prosecutor after released inmate allegedly killed 2 construction workers
ARLINGTON, Va. — There's a nasty back-and-forth battle going on between the Arlington police union and the county's top law enforcement official, after two construction workers were allegedly killed by a man previously jailed for drug and weapons offenses. The feud started with a double shooting in Alexandria on...
insideedition.com
Maryland Man Who Couldn't Remember Who He Is Has Been Identified and Reunited With His Family
Maryland State Police told Inside Edition Digital that a man who could not remember who he was has been reunited with his family on July 29. The man's family is "extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public," the department told Inside Edition Digital. Maryland Police sought the public’s...
Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Across the region, police departments are struggling to find people who want to be officers. Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said the county's need is somewhat dire. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of interest in becoming a police...
wfmd.com
Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids
That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
