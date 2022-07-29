ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Commercial Observer

The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
WINCHESTER, VA
fox5dc.com

Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
royalexaminer.com

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers

Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report

Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.

DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
WASHINGTON, DC
WLOS.com

Person taken to hospital after gator attack in Berkeley County

One person was sent to the hospital after an alligator attack in Berkeley County. Crews responded Friday afternoon to Canal Landing Road in Cross after receiving reports of a person who was attacked by a gator. By the time EMS arrived, the patient had been bitten "several times." Aid was rendered until medical services could transport them to the hospital.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County

It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids

That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

