United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder into Service
The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues for example vehicle extrication tools. The tower ladder will also be advanced life support equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients.
Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse
The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street. “With the exception of...
Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident
A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department Explorer. The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. The Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with a foot injury. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield-Turning Left. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
Suburban Olympic Gold Medalist Says Thanks with a New Playground for Kids
Kendall Coyne Schofield grew up in the suburbs, and through hard work, determination and support from her family and friends, made us all proud by earning an Olympic gold medal as a captain of the USA Women’s Hockey Team. Now, she’s giving back to the community that helped build...
Man Has Life Threatening Injuries After Shooting in Joliet
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday morning, at 3:29 am, Joliet Police were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after the victim arrived at the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim may have been shot while in a vehicle near the 100 block of South Hammes Avenue. Officers responded to the location in question and discovered evidence of a shooting.
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered Along Joliet Roadway
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a dead body was discovered by a city employee. It was just after 12:00 pm Friday that officers were called to the area Louis Ray Parkway and South State Street. A city of Joliet street department employee called 911 after located a dead body just off of Louis Ray Parkway. Officers on the scene found a badly damaged Kawasaki ZX600 at the scene was well as evidence of a crash.
