Shepherdstown Public Library welcomes community to new location, with ribbon cutting ceremony

www.shepherdstownchronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Outdoors Outlet Becomes One-Stop Shop
Keymar Outdoors, Frederick County’s newest hunting, fishing, and outdoor supply specialty shop, has officially opened its doors. Outdoorsmen in the Northern Frederick County area can rejoice now that they have a new hub in Keymar, housing everything from fishing rods to deer feed, and much, much more. Those of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
point2homes.com
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Across the region, police departments are struggling to find people who want to be officers. Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said the county's need is somewhat dire. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of interest in becoming a police...
fox5dc.com
Group of boys accused of killing Canada goose in private Rockville community
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Rockville are looking for a group of boys that they say are linked to an animal cruelty case. The search is on after a Canada goose was found dead in the New Mark Commons community. Residents are upset after the goose was killed along the...
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
wfmd.com
Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids
That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
Comments / 0