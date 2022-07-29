First Landmark Tree named in Shoreline

www.shorelineareanews.com
Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline
North Helpline is a big and busy charity serving the Lake City, Bitter Lake, and general north Seattle community. They have food banks in Lake City and Bitter Lake. They help people stay housed, clothed, and fed. They have client services staff who help clients access other available services like reduced fare Orca cards.
Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning
A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022. Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain . Notes from Wikipedia:. USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class...
Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds
This is Seafair week/month in Seattle with all events of the past years. The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail
Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
VOTE by 8pm Tuesday
If you are reading this before 8pm on Tuesday and you have not yet voted, you may still have time to take your ballot to a drop box - LFP Town Center by the police station; Shoreline Library on 5th and 175th; Shoreline park 'n ride at 192nd and Aurora.
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
Kids Day at the Market
Saturday, July 30, 2022 was Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market, held at the 192nd / Aurora park 'n ride. Besides the expected berries, peaches, vegetables, and $15 bouquets of flowers, there were booths just for the kids and their families. A tour guide with a sign that said...
About Shoreline Area News
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of...
Seattle Fleet Week Maritime Celebration
The spectacle known as the Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair once again. The celebration starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay, followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours.
The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
Look for the veterans group at the Shoreline Farmers Market. The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza. Photos courtesy Shoreline Veterans Association except as noted. It all began over ice cream. In early 2010, Veterans Frank Moll and Bob Grasmick were attending an ice cream social at Ridgecrest elementary...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday
Meet at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th St. Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools. Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led...
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
Streets will be blocked for National Night Out NNO parties Tuesday
When you run into random street closures in residential neighborhoods around the area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with fire or police vehicles on the street, you most probably have run into a National Night Out Against Crime (NNO) block party. Closing a street is not required - some people...
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
In Antiracist Effort, An Audubon Society Chapter Is Changing Its Name
Due to the widespread work of various wildlife organizations, the name Audubon has come to be synonymous with conservation and ornithology, aka the study of birds. However, Audubon was actually a person — and because of Audubon’s racist actions during his life, a few conservation groups named for him have decided to change the name of their Audubon Society chapters.
